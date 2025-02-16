Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Hot Trainer
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Lingfield, Musselburgh and Punchestown on Sunday...
Invincible Aura interesting back at Lingfield
A Stressfree bet
Dominant Mullins has excellent chance
Invincible Aura still in top form
Invincible Aura's latest win came over this course and distance last month, and he looked a natural around the sharp bends of Lingfield on his first visit, adding further lustre to a really solid all-weather profile in the process.
Invincible Aura ran at least as well in defeat when a close third back here next time, pushed three wide on the home turn when trying to get into contention which didn't help, and only headed in the final 50 yards.
He left the impression he's still in top form over the extended mile at Wolverhampton last time, the combination of the longer trip and end-to-end gallop stretching his stamina. A wide draw isn't ideal, but he's a horse in great heart, representing an in-form trainer - Marco Botti has the Hot Trainer Flag - and he seems sure to launch another bold bid returned to this venue.
Stressfree should be too good
Stressfree is a useful middle-distance performer on the Flat, his last win on the level coming at Chester from a mark of 84, and he showed plenty to work on when finishing third on his hurdling debut at Catterick on New Year's Day.
Admittedly, that wasn't a competitive race, either, and he did start the 6/4 favourite, but there was enough promise in that run to suggest he's up to winning races in this sphere.
Stressfree also looked the likeliest winner when looming up two from home despite some novicey leaps, but he just didn't see his race out as well as expected. That was his first start for eight weeks, though, and he did race wide when moving into contention round the home bend. The sharp nature of Musselburgh will suit him well and he should have too much class for these.
A High Class Hero at Punchestown
High Class Hero won his first five starts in bumpers and over hurdles last season, before being pulled up in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival. He went on to finish a good second to promising stablemate Dancing City in a Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival.
High Class Hero made an encouraging start over fences on his return at this course over the Christmas period, too, jumping well in the main, and looking the likeliest winner jumping two from home only to be beaten by one who had the benefit of a run and experience.
He looks a sure-fire improver - highlighted by the Timeform 'small p' attached to his rating - now and looks the one to beat in this field based on his exploits over hurdles.
