Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus

French recruit Mirsky failed to win during his first season with David O'Meara but he produced some useful efforts in defeat, notably when runner-up in the valuable Clipper Handicap at York's Ebor meeting.

His season ended on a disappointing note at Kempton and he also made no impact when finishing in mid-division on his return at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago. However, the handicapper has relented and Mirsky is now able to run off a potentially lenient mark in a much less-competitive contest than some he has tackled for this stable.

He's 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on the form he showed when runner-up off a higher mark at York last season, so he's a big player if returning to form with his reappearance run under his belt.

Recommended Bet Back Mirsky in the 15:55 at Thirsk SBK 5/2

Shameful, a winner of a Newbury maiden on his only start as a juvenile, was a beaten odds-on favourite on his reappearance at Kempton in March but that was probably a better performance than it looked at the time.

The winner, Marvelman, who was in receipt of 7 lb from Shameful, subsequently ran a cracker to finish runner-up in a listed race at Newmarket behind only the exciting Cosmic Year, while the third, Man of La Mancha, comfortably won at Windsor on his handicap debut off a BHA mark of 71.

Man of La Mancha, who was also in receipt of 7 lb, finished five lengths behind Shameful who looks potentially well treated on his handicap debut here and is 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. He's been gelded since last seen.

Recommended Bet Back Shameful in the 16:55 at Newbury SBK 11/4

Light As Air caught the eye when running on strongly into second on his handicap debut and reappearance at Leopardstown in March and this lightly-raced, well-bred colt remains capable of better.

Light As Air was perhaps unlucky not to push the winner close at Leopardstown as he had to wait for a gap entering the straight and was also forced to switch for a clear run inside the final furlong when making headway.

It was encouraging how strongly he finished to take second close home and this half-brother to St Leger winner Continuous still has the Timeform 'p' to show he's likely to improve further.

He has a 7 lb rise in the weights to overcome but he appeals as still being fairly treated following such an encouraging effort in a strong handicap, and he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Light As Air in the 17:00 at Navan SBK 11/8

