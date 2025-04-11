Timeform

Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Sectional/Horse In Focus combo

Ayr racecourse
One of Timeform's best bets on Saturday runs at Ayr

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Ayr, Newbury and Thirsk on Saturday...

  • Mullins runner to strike early at Ayr 

  • Haggas to win Newbury maiden again 

  • Southwell winner to follow up after a break

'Horse In Focus' to build on eye-catching Cheltenham fourth 

Timeform 'Horse In Focus' ETHICAL DIAMOND was an eye-catcher when fourth in the County at Cheltenham and can build on that promise and provide his yard with a significant winner in the trainers' title race.  

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old was given a lot to do by Patrick Mullins that day but stayed on best of all to finish a never-nearer fourth behind stablemate Kargese. 

With Welsh Charger, Ooh Betty and Bunting likely to ensure that this isn't run at a dawdle, Ethical Diamond - who is only 1lb higher than at Cheltenham - can land another big pot for the yard. 

Recommended Bet

Back Ethical Diamond to win the 14:15 Ayr 

SBK16/5

'Sectional' flag for promising Newmarket third 

William Haggas has won two of the last three renewals of this maiden, including last year with Economics, and he saddles the very interesting CROWN OF OAKS, who made a highly encouraging start when third in a Newmarket maiden in the autumn. 

Ridden by Pat Dobbs on debut, he finished with running left under hands and heels when a length behind Secret Theory and he is open to significant improvement. 

A brother to the smart 7f/1m winner English Oak and closely related to the 1¼m/10.2f winner Forest of Dean and winner up to 10.2f State Occasion, he looks sure to relish this extra furlong and is fancied to beat King Of Narnia and Point Of Contact. 

Recommended Bet

Back Crown Of Oaks to win the 15:45 Newbury 

SBK5/4

Ed-Bethell trained 'Horse In Focus' to win again 

Low-mileage four-year-old PABORUS did his best to make up for lost time in 2024, winning three of his four starts, the latest of them a smart performance when taking a handicap apart at Southwell. 

Given an eight-week break before the race, Paborus travelled strongly near the pace before easing clear for a ready success. He won that off a BHA mark of 90, and is worthy of his place in this conditions contest, being just 2lb off Timeform's weight-adjusted top-rated but with a 'small p' to indicate more progress is expected. 

Very much the type to go on again this year, and with a good record fresh, he's marginally preferred to Mount Athos, who has race fitness on his side. 

Recommended Bet

Back Paborus to win the 17:05 Thirsk 

SBK5/2

Recommended bets

