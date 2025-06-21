Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for the final day of Royal Ascot including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Rebel's Romance stands out on form

Ascot will suit More Thunder

Sereph Gabriel a progressive one to follow

Gamble responsibly with Betfair during Royal Ascot 2025

Timeform Superboost

Moments Of Joy quickened well to win on debut for the all-conquering Aidan O'Brien stable, and today she is well fancied to win the Chesham Stakes (14;30) at Royal Ascot.

However, if you want the insurance of her finishing in the top two then you can back her at the super-boosted price of 2/13.00 (from 10/111.91). To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Moments Of Joy to Finish Top 2 in 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 2/1

The Hardwicke Stakes (15:05) at Royal Ascot might be a Group 2 but the race conditions mean that Group 1 winners avoid a penalty which makes it a good opportunity for top-level winners to take advantage of slightly easier company. Godolphin's globe-trotter Rebel's Romance does just that as he won four times in Group/Grade 1 company last season, including when successful in the Breeders' Cup Turf for a second time. He has been on his travels again this year, winning in Qatar in February, but kept up his excellent record on home turf too when winning the Yorkshire Cup on his latest outing.

Rebel's Romance only had a head to spare over Epic Poet at York, but that race was run at a crawl, and he meets the runner-up on better terms here. In any case, Rebel's Romance is better judged on his Group 1 exploits, such as when finishing third behind last year's Hardwicke winner Goliath and subsequent Arc winner Bluestocking in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last summer when faring best of those who raced prominently.

The same race is no doubt on Rebel's Romance's agenda again next month, but he can take advantage of this easier task first where he is 5 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Rebel's Romance in the 15:05 Royal Ascot SBK 9/4

More Thunder wouldn't have been on anyone's radar for the Wokingham Stakes (17:00) when he was running over a mile and a quarter for Sir Michael Stoute last year, but William Haggas has reinvented him as a most promising sprinter this term.

The lightly-raced four-year-old won a novice at Nottingham last season for his now-retired former trainer and gave the impression that he'd do better this season when growing into his frame a bit more. Returning on his first start for Haggas in a six-furlong handicap at Newmarket's Craven meeting, More Thunder showed plenty of improvement to win in authoritative fashion from Aramram who takes him on again here. The same pair finished one-two again back at Newmarket on 2000 Guineas when there was just a short head between them, but More Thunder did well to get up under conditions that put the emphasis more on speed, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag.

The going will be on the firm side again here, but Ascot's stiffer six furlongs will suit More Thunder who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. As well as winning last year's Wokingham with Unequal Love, Haggas, who has the 'Hot Trainer' flag, has already struck in a Royal Ascot handicap this week.

Recommended Bet Back More Thunder in the 17:00 Royal Ascot SBK 7/2

There are plenty of potential improvers from top yards in the Golden Gates Stakes (17:35) for three-year-olds over a mile and a quarter but the one who makes most appeal is Seraph Gabriel for Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan.

The well-made son of Saxon Warrior improved with each run at two, winning a maiden on turf at Lingfield on his second start and only narrowly failing to follow up under a penalty at Redcar in the autumn. He took another step forward on his reappearance in the Esher Cup at Sandown when shaping encouragingly on his handicap debut and stepping up to a mile. Hampered soon after the start, Seraph Gabriel didn't get the best of runs later in the contest either but kept on well inside the final furlong to finish three quarters of a length second to Fifth Column who fared best of the far-side runners in Thursday's Britannia.

A half-brother to a smart mile and a quarter winner, Seraph Gabriel is open to further progress stepping up further in trip here where he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. An entry in the Eclipse looks ambitious at this stage, but it does suggest connections feel he's potentially a fair bit better than his current BHA mark of 95.

Recommended Bet Back Seraph Gabriel in the 17:35 Royal Ascot SBK 3/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here