Timeform

Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus

Horse racing at Wolverhampton
The runners dash for home at Wolverhampton

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Ayr, Naas and Wolverhampton on Monday...

  • Spirit of Acklam to appreciate the drop in grade

  • My Mate Alfie can pick up where he left off

  • Unexposed I Follow Rivers has more to offer

'Horses For Courses' Spirit of Acklam can bounce back

Spirit of Acklam finished down the field in the Spring Mile on his return at Doncaster last month but shouldn't be judged too harshly on that effort as he raced keenly in first-time cheekpieces and was prominently placed in a race run at a sound gallop into a headwind. 

The cheekpieces are retained here but it is hoped that initial outing will have taken some of the freshness out of Spirit of Acklam and he can take advantage of this marked drop in grade. 

Spirit of Acklam, who is 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, looks on a handy mark on the pick of last season's efforts, including a close-up third over this course and distance. He had won a novice on his only previous visit to Ayr and has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at the track.

Recommended Bet

Back Spirit of Acklam in the 15:30 at Ayr

SBK7/5

Smart sprinter My Mate Alfie the ratings choice

This five-furlong listed sprint will pose a different test for My Mate Alfie as he has yet to tackle the minimum trip, but the level of form he showed during a highly successful season last term marks him out as the one to beat.

My Mate Alfie won four times during the campaign and ended the season on a roll, proving successful on his final three starts. 

His final victory, which came in a listed race at this venue, was arguably the pick of the lot and has earned him the Horses For Courses Flag. He looks well worth his place in the top sprints later in the summer and, 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings in this listed contest, he is taken to strike on his return. 

Recommended Bet

Back My Mate Alfie in the 18:40 at Naas

SBK7/5

'Horse In Focus' I Follow Rivers an improver

I Follow Rivers couldn't reward the support that saw him sent off favourite on his handicap debut and reappearance at Chelmsford earlier this month, but he shaped well in third and left the impression there's more to come.

I Follow Rivers didn't have an ideal journey at Chelmsford as he was trapped wide and forced even wider on the home turn, but he stuck to his task well on his first start at seven furlongs, seeing the trip out, and he only missed out on the runner-up spot by a head.

That effort earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, identifying him as one who likely to be of interest next time, and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to denote he's a likely improver. 

Recommended Bet

Back I Follow Rivers in the 18:50 at Wolverhampton

SBK4/5

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 22/1 Naas pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing Tips

Mark Milligan's Tips: Two to back at Windsor on Monday

  • Mark Milligan
Windsor Racecourse
Katie Midwinter

Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Longchamp and Southwell

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Sophia's can star at Southwell in Sunday double

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Sophia's can star at Southwell in Sunday double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: D'orhy the Pic of my eight at Sandown

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake's Sandown selections from 9/4 to 11/2

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Saturday: Lombron has a lovely light weight in Gold Cup

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Minella Cocooner can get there sooner

  • Max Liu
Racing...Only Bettor

Dancing Gemini is fit

  • Max Liu

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Never Apologise, Never Explain

  • Editor
Weighed In

It's a Willie and Rory story

  • Editor