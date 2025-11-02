Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus at Wolverhampton

Sarab Star still unexposed after three starts

Longer distance to suit Captain Cool

Moira Express can build on latest promise

Sarab Star was sent off an odds-on favourite on debut at Salisbury last year and showed a good attitude to land the odds, digging deep inside the final furlong to edge ahead close home in a novice that has worked out well and produced some fairly useful sorts.

Sarab Star failed to meet expectations on his only subsequent start last season, but it's easy to overlook that effort given he was upped sharply in class for the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes and may well have been unsuited by the testing conditions.

He gave a much better account of himself on his reappearance in a seven-furlong novice at Kempton - the same course and distance he tackles on Monday - and made the most of a good opportunity to return to winning ways. He always looked in control there on his first attempt at seven furlongs, scoring by a length and a half with the runner-up eight and a half lengths clear of the third, and he remains with more to offer after only three starts. That anticipated improvement is highlighted by the Timeform 'small p' and his unexposed profile gives him the edge on his handicap debut.

Recommended Bet Back Sarab Star in the 14:30 at Kempton SBK 5/2

Captain Cool has done well since making the quick switch to handicaps, finishing runner-up over just shy of 17 furlongs at Sedgefield and then not needing to improve to go one better over the same course and distance last month.

Captain Cool kept on well to score by a length in a race in which the emphasis was on speed, again leaving the impression that he would benefit from a stiffer test of stamina.

Irish point winner Captain Cool should appreciate stepping up in trip to an extended two and a half miles here and his untapped potential is highlighted by the Timeform 'small p'. He can progress again and get the better of the hat-trick seeking Jackstell, who looks well treated on his handicap debut and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 5 lb but could be up against a big improver.

Recommended Bet Back Captain Cool in the 16:08 at Plumpton SBK 9/4

Three of the five runners here have the Timeform 'small p' but the one with the strongest claims is Moira Express. She showed more than she had on her first couple of starts when fourth in a five-furlong novice at Wolverhampton and progressed again when beaten only a neck and a nose in third back over this course and distance last time.

Moira Express shaped especially well last time as, having been slowly into stride, she was still last of the nine runners approaching the final furlong but finished with a flourish to grab a place. That eye-catching performance earned her the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking her out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, while her fast-finishing effort also earned her the Sectional Timing Flag. She earned a sectional upgrade 10 lb higher than the prominently-ridden winner, and 4 lb higher than anything else in the race.

She still looks well treated following a 2 lb rise in the weights and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb.