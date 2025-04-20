Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a clear ratings choice

Mrs Trump interesting back on last winning mark

Kopeck de Mee can build on Aintree promise

Ryanair runner-up Heart Wood sets a tall standard

Mrs Trump enjoyed a productive campaign last season, winning on three occasions, including both starts at this course which has earned her Timeform's 'Horses For Courses' Flag.

She was unable to get involved on her return at Pontefract after meeting some trouble in the early stages, but she's entitled to be sharper with that outing under belt and she's now back down to the mark she defied over this course and distance last summer.

Mrs Trump narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on the form of that success and she can launch a bold bid to make it three from three at Redcar.

Recommended Bet Back Mrs Trump in the 13:55 at Redcar SBK 11/2

Kopeck de Mee failed to meet expectations on his first start for Willie Mullins when a well-backed favourite in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, but he gave an indication of why he had been so well supported at the Cheltenham Festival when going close at Aintree.

Kopeck de Mee was denied by a neck at Aintree but, so strongly did he finish, he may well have won had he got rolling earlier. The way he motored home there, drawing four lengths clear of the third having jumped the last level with that one, marked him out as one to follow.

It's still early days for Kopeck de Mee with Willie Mullins and he has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's likely to improve. This is a step up in class but the impression he created at Aintree suggests he could be up to this task.

Recommended Bet Back Kopeck de Mee in the 15:50 at Fairyhouse SBK 2/1

Heart Wood showed very smart form on occasions last season but he raised his game to another level when runner-up in the Ryanair Chase.

Heart Wood couldn't lay down a serious challenge to Fact To File who put up one of the best performances at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, but he stayed on well to pull clear of the last two winners of the race, Envoi Allen and Protektorat.

That was a high-class effort from Heart Wood, who looked at home in a well-run race at around two and a half miles, and he is favoured by the weights of this race. He is 10 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here.

Recommended Bet Back Heart Wood in the 16:20 at Fairyhouse SBK 5/6

