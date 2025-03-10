Timeform

Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for Taunton and Newcastle

Taunton races
Timeform have two fancies at Taunton on Monday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Taunton and Newcastle on Monday...

Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 1. Watch Now!

Inis Oirr clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings

By our calculations, it's a 900-mile round trip for Inis Oirr who is set to become Lucinda Russell's first runner at Taunton. 

Inis Orr was sent off the 4/1-favourite for the Edinburgh National last month - a race he had won by a wide margin 12 months earlier - but only got as far as the first as he unseated Alan Doyle. 

Derek Fox takes over in the saddle and joins Inis Orr on the long journey from Kinross on Monday, which has to be viewed as a positive given the jockey has partnered the horse to both of his wins. 

Inis Orr is 2 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted-ratings, looks to have ideal ground conditions, and he has leading claims of giving his in-form yard another boost ahead of some solid chances at the Cheltenham Festival.  

Recommended Bet

Back Inis Oirr to win the 15:40 Taunton

SBK3/1

'Horse In Focus' runner to side with at Taunton

Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Siam Park put in a good round of jumping when runner-up on his chase debut here last month and improvement should be forthcoming.  

The Joe Tizzard-trained gelding caught the eye of the Timeform race reporters that day, as he was only outstayed by the winner late on and was well clear of the rest, and this slight drop in trip could suit him very well. 

Prominent racers are often favoured at the course and Siam Park - who is 4 lb clear with a 'small p' attached to his rating - is fancied to land his maiden success. 

Recommended Bet

Back Siam Park to win the 16:40 Taunton

SBK11/8

Newcastle selection also has 'Horse In Focus' flag 

Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Laura's Breeze looked a little unlucky here on Friday and is given a chance to confirm that promise turned out again quickly at the main expense of Urban Dandy who is weighted to turn around Friday's C&D form with Danehill Star and might be the one to give Liam Bailey's mare most to think about. 

Those two runners, along with Wheresthecrumpet, should ensure a strong enough pace for Laura's Breeze to chase and if she gets a clearer run through than when second here last time, the Timeform-top-rated runner should have too much for her rivals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Laura's Breeze to win the 18:00 Newcastle

SBK13/8

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Timeform

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  • Mike Norman
Royal Ascot 2025 Ultimate Guide
Horse Racing Tips

Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Two to back at Hamilton on Sunday

  • Mark Milligan
Hamilton Racecourse
Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2025 Tips: Back or lay? We rate the eight Group 1 favourites

  • James Mackie
Royal Ascot

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025 Tips: Back or lay? We rate the eight Group 1 favourites

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Five Royal Ascot Antepost Tips: Back a new star and handicap picks at 10/1 and 20/1

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Five Royal Ascot Antepost Tips: Back a new star and handicap picks at 10/1 and 20/1

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 10/1 Hamilton chaser at Hexham

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Star Of Mehmas is the nap

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

2025 Royal Ascot Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Epsom

  • Editor
Weighed In

Paul Nicholls Team Chase domination?

  • Joe Dyer