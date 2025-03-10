Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for Taunton and Newcastle

Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 1. Watch Now!

By our calculations, it's a 900-mile round trip for Inis Oirr who is set to become Lucinda Russell's first runner at Taunton.

Inis Orr was sent off the 4/1-favourite for the Edinburgh National last month - a race he had won by a wide margin 12 months earlier - but only got as far as the first as he unseated Alan Doyle.

Derek Fox takes over in the saddle and joins Inis Orr on the long journey from Kinross on Monday, which has to be viewed as a positive given the jockey has partnered the horse to both of his wins.

Inis Orr is 2 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted-ratings, looks to have ideal ground conditions, and he has leading claims of giving his in-form yard another boost ahead of some solid chances at the Cheltenham Festival.

Recommended Bet Back Inis Oirr to win the 15:40 Taunton SBK 3/1

Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Siam Park put in a good round of jumping when runner-up on his chase debut here last month and improvement should be forthcoming.

The Joe Tizzard-trained gelding caught the eye of the Timeform race reporters that day, as he was only outstayed by the winner late on and was well clear of the rest, and this slight drop in trip could suit him very well.

Prominent racers are often favoured at the course and Siam Park - who is 4 lb clear with a 'small p' attached to his rating - is fancied to land his maiden success.

Recommended Bet Back Siam Park to win the 16:40 Taunton SBK 11/8

Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Laura's Breeze looked a little unlucky here on Friday and is given a chance to confirm that promise turned out again quickly at the main expense of Urban Dandy who is weighted to turn around Friday's C&D form with Danehill Star and might be the one to give Liam Bailey's mare most to think about.

Those two runners, along with Wheresthecrumpet, should ensure a strong enough pace for Laura's Breeze to chase and if she gets a clearer run through than when second here last time, the Timeform-top-rated runner should have too much for her rivals.

Recommended Bet Back Laura's Breeze to win the 18:00 Newcastle SBK 13/8

