Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for Taunton and Newcastle
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Taunton and Newcastle on Monday...
-
Long-distance-traveller gets the nod
-
Taunton runner-up expected to go one better
-
Bailey mare the one to beat at Newcastle
-
Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB
-
Get a completely free bet every day of the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair
-
Gamble responsibly with Betfair during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival
Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 1. Watch Now!
Inis Oirr clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings
By our calculations, it's a 900-mile round trip for Inis Oirr who is set to become Lucinda Russell's first runner at Taunton.
Inis Orr was sent off the 4/1-favourite for the Edinburgh National last month - a race he had won by a wide margin 12 months earlier - but only got as far as the first as he unseated Alan Doyle.
Derek Fox takes over in the saddle and joins Inis Orr on the long journey from Kinross on Monday, which has to be viewed as a positive given the jockey has partnered the horse to both of his wins.
Inis Orr is 2 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted-ratings, looks to have ideal ground conditions, and he has leading claims of giving his in-form yard another boost ahead of some solid chances at the Cheltenham Festival.
'Horse In Focus' runner to side with at Taunton
Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Siam Park put in a good round of jumping when runner-up on his chase debut here last month and improvement should be forthcoming.
The Joe Tizzard-trained gelding caught the eye of the Timeform race reporters that day, as he was only outstayed by the winner late on and was well clear of the rest, and this slight drop in trip could suit him very well.
Prominent racers are often favoured at the course and Siam Park - who is 4 lb clear with a 'small p' attached to his rating - is fancied to land his maiden success.
Newcastle selection also has 'Horse In Focus' flag
Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Laura's Breeze looked a little unlucky here on Friday and is given a chance to confirm that promise turned out again quickly at the main expense of Urban Dandy who is weighted to turn around Friday's C&D form with Danehill Star and might be the one to give Liam Bailey's mare most to think about.
Those two runners, along with Wheresthecrumpet, should ensure a strong enough pace for Laura's Breeze to chase and if she gets a clearer run through than when second here last time, the Timeform-top-rated runner should have too much for her rivals.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025 Tips: Back or lay? We rate the eight Group 1 favourites
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Five Royal Ascot Antepost Tips: Back a new star and handicap picks at 10/1 and 20/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Five Royal Ascot Antepost Tips: Back a new star and handicap picks at 10/1 and 20/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 10/1 Hamilton chaser at Hexham