Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Uttoxeter and York on Friday...
Wheresmemoneygone much improved for new yard
In-form sprinter Sugar Baby unlucky last time
Diomed Duke can follow up impressive victory
Uttoxeter, 14:37 - Wheresmemoneygone to follow up runaway Perth success
Wheresmemoneygone (Ire)
- J: Ben Jones
- T: Ben Pauling
- F: P08P-1
Wheresmemoneygone had shown very little under Rules previously in four starts over hurdles last season, but he was a totally different proposition on his first outing for Ben Pauling when making a mockery of a very low mark on his debut over fences at Perth earlier this month.
He had shown he wasn't devoid of ability previously, however, as he had won a point for Sam Curling in the spring before joining current connections for £33,000. Gambled on, despite being 10 lb out of the handicap, Wheresmemoneygone was soon jumping boldly in the lead at Perth and came well clear in the straight to win by 24 lengths from Wotsmyname.
That earned Wheresmemoneygone the 'Horse In Focus' flag, and he's hard to oppose heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with the 'p' indicating there's further improvement to come.
York, 19:13 - Sugar Baby can make it four wins for the year with better luck
Sugar Baby
- J: Aiden Brookes
- T: Peter Niven
- F: 15712215
York's six-furlong contest looks a typically competitive sprint handicap for the track, but it can go to Sugar Baby who was an unlucky fifth in another such contest over course and distance 13 days ago.
The placed horses from that race, Ingleby Archie and Juan Les Pins, head the weights here and are two of several from that race who meet again, but Sugar Baby wasn't far behind that pair and can come out on top with better luck in running this time.
Peter Niven's seven-year-old is enjoying a fine season, with wins at Newcastle, Redcar and Doncaster and he showed the handicapper hasn't caught up with him yet judged on his latest run when just over a length behind Aberama Gold, having no room in the final hundred yards. As well as the 'Horses In Focus' flag, Sugar Baby also has the 'Horses For Courses' flag as that's not the first time he has run well in defeat at York.
York, 20:23 - Horse In Focus Diomed Duke can add to Lingfield win
Diomed Duke
- J: Marco Ghiani
- T: Stuart Williams
- F: 53167-51
Diomed Duke impressed when landing his first handicap for Stuart Williams at Lingfield last time, winning in the manner of one some way ahead of his mark, and looks capable of following up in this more competitive contest.
He won a maiden at Bath last summer and attracted support on his reappearance at Yarmouth in May but shaped as though needing the run on his first start for seven months.
But Diomed Duke proved an entirely different proposition at Lingfield, showing why he had been backed the time before. Benefiting from a good position on the near rail, he made all the running, quickened clear over a furlong out and was eased close home to beat Abate by three and a half lengths, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag. Heading the Timeform weight adjusted ratings, Diomed Duke can win again.
