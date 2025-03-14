Cheltenham Festival Tips: Key Timeform data for day four including a clear ratings choice in the Albert Bartlett

Cheltenham Day 4 Superboost

Nicky Henderson has won the Triumph Hurdle (13:20) a record seven times and his French recruit Lulamba made an impressive debut in Britain at Ascot in January which will no doubt make him a popular choice here. But Newmarket trainer James Owen is rapidly making a name for himself under both codes and can gain his first Festival win with East India Dock.

Much like his brother Burdett Road who was runner-up in Tuesday's Champion Hurdle, East India Dock has taken very well to hurdles after showing plenty of ability on the Flat and has won all three of his starts this season. His last two victories, both gained by wide margins, have come in Grade 2 contests at Cheltenham and those performances make him the clear form pick, 8 lb clear of Lulamba (who has the 'large P' symbol) and 6 lb ahead of leading Irish contender Hello Neighbour.

East India Dock put up a dominant performance for his latest win on Trials Day when jumping fluently in the lead, going with zest and pulling ten lengths clear at the line with an even bigger gap to the third. That's smart form and already good enough to win most Triumphs, so with further improvement to come he's very much the one to beat.

Recommended Bet Back East India Dock in the 13:20 at Cheltenham SBK 2/1

Willie Mullins has won the County Hurdle (14:00) seven times with Paul Townend being on board four of those winners, including Absurde 12 months ago. But although Absurde is one of the stable's four runners in this year's line-up, it looks significant that Townend has chosen to ride the mare Kargese instead.

This will be Kargese's first handicap in a career that's hard to fault for consistency as she has yet to finish out of the first two, either in France or since joining Mullins. One of the leading juvenile hurdlers last season, she was a Grade 1 winner at the Dublin Racing Festival and at Punchestown and runner-up to Majborough and Sir Gino respectively at Cheltenham and Aintree in between.

On her only run this season, Kargese looked sure to land the odds in a Grade 2 mares' hurdle at Ascot in January but went down by three quarters of a length to Take No Chances who finished a good third in the Mares' Hurdle here on Tuesday. Kargese tends to take a strong hold in her races, so being delivered late in a well-run handicap such as this could well prove the ideal scenario for her.

Recommended Bet Back Kargese in the 14:00 at Cheltenham SBK 3/1

Henry de Bromhead won the 2017 Albert Bartlett (15:20) with the future Gold Cup winner Minella Indo, and while his representative this year won't be allowed to go off at anything like the 50/1 that he did, The Big Westerner has a first-rate chance of landing the race again for her stable.

This is a wide-open contest, but being the only mare means that The Big Westerner gets 7 lb from all her rivals and that's enough to make her top rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, 2 lb ahead of Wendigo who chased home Wednesday's winner The New Lion in the Challow at Newbury earlier in the season.

Winning pointer The Big Westerner is a half-sister to the 2023 Albert Bartlett winner Stay Away Fay and has shown that she's cut from much the same cloth, winning both her starts over hurdles and showing plenty of stamina. After beating male rivals on her debut at Punchestown in November, she followed up with a useful effort when upped in trip for a Grade 2 novice at Limerick on Boxing Day and getting the better of another mare, Mozzies Sister, at the end of a slowly-run race. This still greater test of stamina could well suit her better still and she's taken to keep her unbeaten record.

Recommended Bet Back The Big Westerner in the 15:20 at Cheltenham SBK 7/2

