Weekend Ante-Post Racing Tips: Sam Turner's early best bets for Saturday

The current dry spell threatens to damage the field sizes at Sandown on Saturday, with the Coral-Eclipse (15.35) in danger of cutting up quite markedly.

Although the track's excellent clerk of the course, Andrew Cooper, will ensure suitable ground for all, the lack of rain must surely compromise the chances of Sosie, Almaqam and White Birch, leaving the pathway clear for Ombudsman to secure a second Group 1 success of the season following his highly impressive Prince Of Wales's victory at Royal Ascot.

0 Ombudsman (Ire) J: William Buick

William Buick T: John & Thady Gosden

John & Thady Gosden F: 1111-21

The closing sectional Ombudsman produced to quicken clear of Anmaat (could reoppose at Sandown) was high-class, while the overall time was equally commendable and endorsed the view the form is strong, even with Los Angeles grossly underperforming.

Of course, there is always a chance that a huge effort on the figures in sweltering temperatures could leave a toll on Ombudsman, but that would be my only negative without knowing the final field and draw.

Horses to follow at Sandown and Haydock on Saturday

0 Kerdos (Ire) J: Rossa Ryan

Rossa Ryan T: Clive Cox

Clive Cox F: 515546-75

Racing gets underway with the traditional Coral Charge (13.50) and, although he is yet to tackle the straight track at Sandown, Kerdos would be my early idea of the winner with the final pieces such as draw and rivals yet to be confirmed.

The five-year-old emerged best of those from a low draw in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, improving on his performance from 12 months previously to take fifth and lead home those situated on the far side.

The first four home that day were berthed in stalls 16, 15, 17 and 14 so Kerdos excelled from stall 3 and he should find this stiff five furlongs to his liking.

0 Treasure Time J: Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand T: William Haggas

William Haggas F: 2/4512514-

At this stage or proceedings, the Coral Challenge Handicap has 24 declared (max field of 17) and early favourite is the William Haggas-trained Treasure Time who also holds future entries in the John Smith's Handicap and the Golden Mile at Goodwood (25/1 with some firms for the latter).

The layers haven't missed the son of Time Test in the market for this, but his wily handler will have an idea on the capabilities of the Royal Hunt Cup fourth and fifth, Greek Order and Urban Lion, given he trained the runner-up Bullet Point so he may still prove the one to beat, even at his rather cramped odds.

Those of a more speculative nature may take a little of the 25/126.00 for Goodwood as he probably needs to win here or in the very near future to get into the field for the Mile on August 1. Longer term I could see him taking in races like the Cambridgeshire as he is already a very strong stayer at eight furlongs and would arguably improve over further given his pedigree.

The highlight on the Haydock card is the Lancashire Oaks (14.40) where Estrange would look to have a clear class edge if the ground is suitable for her to take her chance.

The two middle distance handicaps which sandwich the Group 2 contest are arguably more punter friendly with the market for the 1m6f event headed by the hat-trick seeking Pendragon who also holds an entry at Sandown on Friday evening.

He would be a huge threat to all if taking his chance as he has looked well ahead of his mark in two straightforward successes since stepping up markedly in trip and this track should play to his strengths.

0 Valiancy (Ire) J:

T: William Haggas

William Haggas F: 721

At a bigger price, Valiancy (14.05) would be my chief pick at this early stage given his yard have captured this event three times in the last five renewals. A mark of 80 looks at the lower end of what he can achieve given his connections and pedigree and he looked a much more rounded individual at Hamilton last time, albeit when bullying a relatively modest field at long odds-on.

The step up in trip and return to Haydock both look sure to suit and it be a surprise if he can't do some damage from his current rating.

Saturday ante-post bets

0 Pina Sonata J: Daniel Muscutt

Daniel Muscutt T: James Fanshawe

James Fanshawe F: 4-11

Juddmonte could be double handed in the Coral Distaff with Blue Bolt and Tabiti both jocked up, but I really like Pina Sonata (15.00) as a model and would be happy to take the 8/19.00 on offer in the village at the time of writing.

I thought she was a certainty to run in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot but the stable preferred Miss Nightfall who became the gamble of the race and would arguably have gone even closer to winning but for being compromised by the draw.

Pina Sonata's connections clearly believe the Leicester maiden winner is a better filly than her current rating of 94 as she holds future entries in the Group 1 Falmouth, Nassau and Matron Stakes so she really ought to be competitive at Listed level.

Her closing two furlong sectional was also the quickest on the card last time which was some feat given she raced over the mile.

Recommended Bet Back Pina Sonata in the 15:00 Sandown on Saturday SBK BSP

0 Stressfree (Fr) J: Daniel Tudhope

Daniel Tudhope T: David O'Meara

David O'Meara F: 237-43210

The Old Newton Cup looks typically competitive, but I wouldn't be surprised to see my old friend Stressfree (15.15) bounce back to form on a more suitable surface as he found the fast ground of Ascot against him at the Royal meeting.

He ended a sequence of frustrating defeats at this venue on his penultimate start and makes some appeal with enhanced places on offer.

My Dream World is another I like and his connections may gain some compensation for losing a race at York where he was disqualified thanks to his amateur rider's transgression with the ProCush, although revisiting the race you would find it impossible to believe the four-year-old was in any way harmed by the 'love taps' he received on the Knavesmire.

The Ben Brookhouse-trained son of Postponed boasts plenty of Haydock experience and his maiden win, achieved with the minimum of fuss, has subsequently seen the runner-up score at Southwell since.

Recommended Bet Back Stressfree E/W in the 15:15 Haydock on Saturday SBK 10/1

