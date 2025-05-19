Tuesday Racing Tips: Serenity can leave layers feeling Blue

Eyecatching debut effort gives Horton colt a live chance

Leicester maiden looks race to follow at Colwick Park

Kearney can maintain winning sequence on Thorne's veteran

The Leicester maiden won by the beautifully bred Skimmer last month looks a race which may up future winners and Serenity Blue has the opportunity to test that theory here.

With opposition from the stables of Charlie Appleby, Saeed bin Suroor and three William Haggas contenders, trainer James Horton may have found another warm enough race for his son of Lope De Vega who is himself closely related to the Appleby-trained King Of Conquest.

The selection is also a brother of Group 3 Pride Stakes winner Lady Boba and, at a not inconsequential 360,000gns from Book 1 at Tattersalls last October, is clearly a fine physical specimen, expected to pay his way this summer.

An encouraging debut certainly suggests a Nottingham maiden is well within his compass and, although Leicester runner-up Asmen Warrior was a shade below par in the London Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday, Serenity Blue still posted enough promise to believe he can be very competitive in a race of this nature.

I have highlighted the abilities of rookie trainer Stephen Thorne in a previous column with reference to Gleneagle Bay who went agonisingly close to lifting a valuable Ascot handicap earlier this month.

The nine-year-old Hightimeyouwon is another example of his handler's ability to oversee a resurgence in a veteran's fortunes with the selection superbly placed to win three of his last four starts at Dundalk.

While the selection's all-weather mark climbed to 94 thanks to the successes, his turf rating has been as yet untested by Thorne and has dropped from 94 to 82 for previous trainers.

He has the chance to exploit that mark in the hands of Jack Kearney here and it appears poignant that Thorne has found an apprentice handicap for his charge with his rider unbeaten on all three starts on the Garswood gelding.