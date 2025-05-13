Sam Turner

Tuesday Racing Tips: Sam Turner sees the Light at Chepstow

Sam has two bets on Tuesday

Betfair tipster Sam Turner has two selections on Tuesday for Beverley and Chepstow...

  • Opal to prove the jewel in Rothwell's crown at Beverley

  • Light poisted to strike and end Wintle's winnerless run 

  • Marsh can motivate his mount to Chepstow success

Beverley, 15.12 - Back Opal Storm E/W @ 11/26.50

Trainer Brian Rothwell relied on Opal Storm to provide him with a much-needed winner last summer and the five-year-old is sent into battle again on the Westwood trying to end another barren run for her handler, stretching back to last August.

It wouldn't normally be an ideal scenario backing a horse from a stable so short on winners, but the selection managed to score last summer under similar circumstances, so the selection ought to run well again returned to her favoured venue following a fine effort at Doncaster last time.

The daughter of Hot Streak rattled home along the stands' side rail to chase down Opal Storm and pass third home Honour Your Dreams in the final 100 yards and the latter has subsequently scored at Windsor to give the form some credence.

The performance was a significant step up on the selection's previous start at Pontefract in April behind today's rival Keldeo (enjoyed the run of the race) and two-time subsequent scorer Reigning Profit where she stuck to her task gamely from a poor position.

Emperor Caradoc finished narrowly in front of the selection that day and has since won well at Nottingham so Opal Storm ought to go close under regular rider Aiden Brookes.

Recommended Bet

Back Opal Storm in the 15:12 Beverley

SBK11/2

Chepstow, 15.20 - Back Dappled Light @ 5/23.50

A combination of a first run for six months and some bad luck in running contributed to a seven-length defeat for Dappled Light at Wolverhampton last month.

Young apprentice Taryn Langley has been seen to good effect on a number of David Simcock winners in recent months, but he simply couldn't find a clear passage on the five-year-old son of Twilight Son who was repeatedly stopped in his run at Dunstall Park.

Hopefully, that won't be the case at Chepstow for the selection who is fancied to improve on track figures of 242 with Finley Marsh back aboard.

Marsh was seen at his best cajoling Adrian Wintle's gelding to a narrow victory at Wolverhampton last October and boasts figures of 602213371 when he partners Dappled Light, while the gelding's trainer deserves a change of fortune after Sioux Warrior, Zero Carbon, Havana Club and Savalas have all finished runner-up in the last week.

Recommended Bet

Back Dappled Light in the 15:20 Chepstow

SBK5/2

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

