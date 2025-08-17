Today's Racing Tips: Take Carr sprinter to Profit at Pontefract

Our tipster strives to keep maintain fine recent run

It is a case of rather typical Sunday fare at Pontefract and Southwell, albeit the former does at least host a Listed contest and the 0-90 handicap also looks a reasonable affair, even if it has only attracted half a dozen runners.

One member of the sextet is Reigning Profit who will appreciate a return to the south Yorkshire venue judged on his previous four starts over the minimum trip there which have yielded figures of 1121 with the sole defeat sustained by a nose to Keldeo in the spring.

The selection hasn't really been sighted in his last two starts, albeit he had very little chance from his track position behind Spring Is Sprung at Haydock last Sunday and this assignment should be more suitable.

A career best at Ascot in the middle of last month suggests there could still be some mileage in the six-year-old's mark and he could be a shade overpriced here.

Recommended Bet Back Reigning Profit in 16:12 Pontefract SBK 17/2

Mick Appleby pulled a rabbit from the hat when Intervention, previously thought of as predominantly an all-weather performer, bolted up in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon on Saturday.

Attention turns to decidedly smaller fish at Southwell where Titian Blue bids to build on a solid effort in handicap company back in this maiden.

It won't be a simple task for the Blue Point filly to register a first course success at the ninth time of asking, but she has course experience on her side courtesy of an encouraging effort behind Haazeez where, but for finding some late trouble in running, she might have finished a little closer than the two-length defeat she incurred.

The unraced Fierce Fortitude could prove a tough adversary if the market speaks in this favour, albeit stall nine may make life a little trick, while Wild Clary was beaten by a decent rival at Newbury and should make a bold bid from the front if ridden aggressively again.

But on a day where betting opportunities are thin, Titian Blue ought to run to a level which would see her highly competitive at this level.

Recommended Bet Back Titian Blue in 14:22 Southwell SBK 11/4

