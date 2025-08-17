Today's Racing Tips: Take Carr sprinter to Profit at Pontefract
Following a highly profitable week, Betfair tipster Sam Turner returns with two selections for Sunday...
-
Our tipster strives to keep maintain fine recent run
-
Track specialist can enhance course record
-
Blue the bet to finally shed maiden tag
Pontefract, 16.12 - Back Reigning Profit @ 17/29.50
Reigning Profit (Ire)
- J: James Sullivan
- T: Ruth Carr
- F: 11889207
It is a case of rather typical Sunday fare at Pontefract and Southwell, albeit the former does at least host a Listed contest and the 0-90 handicap also looks a reasonable affair, even if it has only attracted half a dozen runners.
One member of the sextet is Reigning Profit who will appreciate a return to the south Yorkshire venue judged on his previous four starts over the minimum trip there which have yielded figures of 1121 with the sole defeat sustained by a nose to Keldeo in the spring.
The selection hasn't really been sighted in his last two starts, albeit he had very little chance from his track position behind Spring Is Sprung at Haydock last Sunday and this assignment should be more suitable.
A career best at Ascot in the middle of last month suggests there could still be some mileage in the six-year-old's mark and he could be a shade overpriced here.
Southwell, 14.22 - Back Titian Blue @ 11/43.75
Titian Blue (Ire)
- J: Kevin Stott
- T: Michael Appleby
- F: 2629-0552
Mick Appleby pulled a rabbit from the hat when Intervention, previously thought of as predominantly an all-weather performer, bolted up in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon on Saturday.
Attention turns to decidedly smaller fish at Southwell where Titian Blue bids to build on a solid effort in handicap company back in this maiden.
It won't be a simple task for the Blue Point filly to register a first course success at the ninth time of asking, but she has course experience on her side courtesy of an encouraging effort behind Haazeez where, but for finding some late trouble in running, she might have finished a little closer than the two-length defeat she incurred.
The unraced Fierce Fortitude could prove a tough adversary if the market speaks in this favour, albeit stall nine may make life a little trick, while Wild Clary was beaten by a decent rival at Newbury and should make a bold bid from the front if ridden aggressively again.
But on a day where betting opportunities are thin, Titian Blue ought to run to a level which would see her highly competitive at this level.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies headgear to spark a revival at Tramore
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle