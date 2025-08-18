Today's Racing Tips: Smith set to deliver a Stellar performance
Following an 11/2 winner (SP 8/1) on Sunday, Betfair tipster Sam Turner returns with two selections for Catterick on Monday...
Reigning Profit continues Sam's excellent run on Sunday
Hammond's masterpiece worth backing in Catterick opener
Thommo's filly to prove the leading Cheerleader again
Catterick, 14:15 - Back Stellarmasterpiece each-way @ 4/15.00
Stellarmasterpiece (Fr)
- J: Miss Becky Smith
- T: Micky Hammond
- F: 13-124163
In races of this type, it can be a sizeable advantage to have a rider of Becky Smith's ability onside so Stellarmasterpiece makes plenty of appeal in this opener.
The in-form Made All, fresh from a cosy success at Thirsk over the weekend, appears the right favourite in this opener and was steered to a smooth course and distance success last month at today's venue.
Stellarmasterpiece didn't enjoy the best of passages that day in the hands of Felix Foster and, although the winner had gone beyond recall and was a worthy victor, the selection would have arguably finished closer without the inteference.
The Mick Hammond-trained mare has the opportunity to prove that theory this afternoon with Smith taking over in the saddle looking to enhance a more than respectable 12-97 strike rate for the Yorkshire handler in the last decade.
Stellarmasterpiece also boasts form figures at Catterick of 3112413 so looks capable of narrowing the deficit with Made All and perhaps even overturning it.
Catterick, 16:15 - Back Cheerleader each-way @ 17/29.50
Cheerleader
- J: Joanna Mason
- T: Tina Jackson
- F: 6324-1172
First the disclaimer; backing Cheerleader doesn't come without its pitfalls, not least the sight of racing broadcaster and recent retired (did you hear?) commentator Derek Thompson appearing on screen afterwards should the three-year-old land this Class 5 sprint.
Thommo's sister-in-law Tina Jackson is enjoying an excellent campaign with seven winners from just a handful of horses at a strike rate in excess of 20 per cent.
The daughter of Dandy Man has contributed twice to those successes, not least at 66/167.00 on her debut for the stable at Redcar in May after which the 'Big fella', who owns the likeable filly along with wife Caroline, subsequently explained on Racing TV that her chance was obvious and he couldn't believe the price.
Sadly, the opportunity to fill our boots at those vast odds has probably disappeared for the near future, but a return to the north Yorkshire venue should at least ensure Cheerleader is competitive in this company and supporters of the filly will be heartened to see Jo Mason back in the saddle given she is 2-2 aboard the selection.
