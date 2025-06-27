Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's two best bets for Friday at Doncaster

Novello a likely Lad on Town Moor

Murphy can weave his magic on Doncaster duo

A touch of Frost could leave punters in Heaven

4 (3) Novello Lad J: Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy T: Paul Midgley

Paul Midgley F: 31320-532 SBK 11/8

EXC 3.15

Oisin Murphy heads to Town Moor ahead of venturing to York for a strong card on Saturday and the multiple Champion Jockey could make the difference to the fortunes of a couple of runners on the card.

The first of those is Novello Lad who only just failed to get his head in front for the first time in 12 months in a similar course and distance handicap a fortnight ago.

Since returning from wind surgery and a 228-day absence in May, the four-year-old has been expensive to follow, incurring three defeats all when made favourite, albeit there were mitigating factors on his latest start under David Nolan.

Paul Midgley's son of Mehmas was intefered with leaving the boxes but still arrived at the furlong marker travelling well before being worn down by Follow Your Heart who was just too strong to resist inside the distance.

That isn't the first time Novello Lad has been the last one off the bridle in a race and his cruising speed is better than most at this level, even if his finishing kick may not be. Hopefully, Murphy can keep him smuggled away and produce him late in proceedings.

Recommended Bet Back Novello Lad in the 15:55 Doncaster SBK 11/5

7 (3) Vault Of Heaven (Ire) J: Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy T: Kevin Frost

Kevin Frost F: 9052-566 SBK 5/2

EXC 28

The Irish rider's talents will again be fully tested when he gets on board the keen going Vault Of Heaven in the 6f handicap for trainer Kevin Frost.

Frost has enjoyed a good time of it in the last fortnight, saddling the likes of Tazaman, Young Endless and Stratocracy to score and although his Far Above gelding remains a maiden after seven starts, he boasts enough quality to make his mark at this level if he consents to settle.

That was the issue for Jack Mitchell from an unhelpful draw in stall one last time as the selection saw way too much daylight and raced with the choke out for two furlongs. His rider finally settled him mid race in amongst rivals, but then found himself in traffic when the race was being decided before staying on all too late.

With the front-running Alashos again opposing and fellow pace angle Piranha Rama also in the field, Vault Of Heaven may enjoy the end-to-end gallop he probably requires to drop his head and give his best - that's the theory anyway!

Recommended Bet Back Vault Of Heaven in the 16:30 Doncaster SBK 9/4

