Tomorrow's racing Tips: Sam Turner's trio of best bets on Irish Derby Day

3 (1) Skukuza J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Ed Dunlop

Ed Dunlop F: 3/6212-561 SBK 2/1

EXC 3.35

Ed Dunlop would be a rare traveller to the Curragh these days, but his boldness was rewarded when Skukuza made short work of a well-contested course and distance handicap back in May in the hands of Ryan Moore.

The Blue Point colt steps up in grade here, but his speed figures, in particular his latest rating, suggests Listed races are well within his remit and he should give another good account here at a track he clearly enjoys.

Last year's Britannia Stakes runner-up relished the return to a mile last time after two starts at seven furlongs, keeping on strongly at this venue to outpoint 17 rivals with more than a little in hand and he might take some stopping upped in grade with Moore keen to maintain the association.

Recommended Bet Back Skukuza to Win 14:55 Curragh SBK 9/4

9 (10) Tennessee Stud (Ire) J: D. B. McMonagle

D. B. McMonagle T: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland F: 3121-33 SBK 13/2

EXC 8

Stall 10 isn't an ideal berth for Tennessee Stud to try and claw back the four-and-three-quarter lengths he was beaten by Lambourn in the Derby, however he has reached a price where a wide draw is compensated for and he ought to run a huge race once more.

The son of Wootton Bassett was one of few at Epsom to finish well against the bias of the race which saw the front-running Lambourn make all to beat another handy racer in Lazy Griff.

The latter would have been on my shortlist as a potential each-way play against the warm market leader, but he would ideally prefer some cut in the ground and, although there was an odd shower at the Curragh yesterday, he has had two goes to get past Lambourn and not managed it yet.

Tennessee Stud will need to sharper from the gates than he was at Epsom, but he did actually beat Lambourn in the Beresford Stakes last September and, although the subsequent Derby winner probably resented the first-time blinkers that day, Joseph O'Brien's colt has at least proved this venue suits him.

Recommended Bet Back Tennessee Stud, Each-Way, in 16:10 Curragh SBK 6/1

4 (23) Jabbar (Ire) J: R. M. Mulligan

R. M. Mulligan T: G. O'Leary, Ireland

G. O'Leary, Ireland F: 232-16652 SBK 18/1

EXC 13.5

The Co Kildare venue clearly suits Jabbar as he has twice run at this track, finishing runner-up to Mr Percy in a strongly-run 13-runner Premier Handicap when last seen and third of 23 a couple of summers ago over an inadequate nine furlongs.

The selection must see off 28 rivals here which will be no straightforward task, especially from a wide draw, but the ninth home Tribal Star ran a blinder to take fourth in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle and the speed figure achieved by Mr Percy marked it as a race to keep onside.

Jabbar should appreciate returning to two miles in this event as he led a furlong out last time before being challenged and overhauled inside the distance. It was to the selection's credit that he kept going and was closing again as the duo hit the line so this test of stamina appears to be required these days.

Recommended Bet Back Jabbar, Each-Way, in 17:55 Curragh SBK 18/1

