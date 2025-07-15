Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's trio of best bets for Wednesday
The cards at Catterick and Yarmouth offer some decent betting opportunities on Wednesday and Betfair tipster Sam Turner returns with a trio of selections...
-
Tudhope taken to steer Mary to landmark success
-
Pick Prince to prove Doncaster blip was a one off
-
Daring beginning to look a Yarmouth Legend
Catterick, 16.00 - Back Wee Mary @ 15/44.75
Wee Mary (Ire)
Still a maiden after nine attempts, patience with Wee Mary may be running a little thin if she doesn't begin to take advantage of some winnable opportunities.
This 0-65 class six sprint is clearly another with the selection faced by a number of rivals who have been around the block more than once.
The daughter of Sands Of Mali was overhauled late on at Doncaster on her penultimate start with Danny Tudhope on board and I wonder if a return to a speed faring track like Catterick with the talented rider on board may be the catalyst for the exuberant Wee Mary to dominate and finally put her head in front.
Catterick, 17.00 - Back Vince Le Prince each-way @ 9/110.00
Vince Le Prince
Those siding with Vince Le Prince six days after a lacklustre showing at Doncaster clearly need to be well practiced in the act of forgiveness, but there are solid reasons for believing the five-year-old can bounce back with a strong performance here.
Although he is without a win since October last year, the selection returns to the scene of some of his best career performances, indeed his stats at the north Yorkshire venue read an impressive 1121 with the sole defeat inflicted by a neck a fortnight before he obliged for his fifth career win.
The showers that are forecast in the region certainly wouldn't go amiss either and the son of Iffraaj has already won at this track when returned to race after nine days so the six-day turn around from Doncaster shouldn't be an inconvenience.
Yarmouth, 20.40 - Back Daring Legend @ 11/82.38
Daring Legend
But for an agonising defeat by a nose over course and distance back in May, Daring Legend would be unbeaten at this track and he looks primed to post another big display in this handicap.
Although his admirable consistency hasn't been translated into victories, Mick Appleby's four-year-old has done precious little in defeat of late, indeed his effort behind Mums Tipple in a well-contested York handicap three starts back could barely have worked out any better.
The winner has gone on to score again since, the third-home, Crimson Spirit, has obliged twice, while there have also been successes for Arctic Dawn (4th), Myseteryofthesands (5th), Beattie Is Back (6th) and Feel The Need (7th).
Although the selection couldn't land a blow at Thirsk on his penultimate start behind Blue Rc, his conqueror was a well-bred and lightly-raced three-year-old who is now rated 10lb higher courtesy of a subsequent win at this track.
Daring Legend faces challenges from a couple of unexposed three-year-olds again here, but he ought to find conditions to his liking and can resist the younger guard and find the winner's enclosure again.
