Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's trio of best bets for Wednesday

Ruby looks a jem of a wager at Catterick

Coconut may prove a tough nut to crack

Knight gelding fancied to make his Point

3 (3) Invincible Ruby (Ire) J: Mohammed Lyes Tabti

Mohammed Lyes Tabti T: Iain Jardine

Iain Jardine F: 43772 SBK 11/4

EXC 3

The form of Invincible Ruby's fine second at Ayr is already beginning to work out so this likeable front-runner could be worth supporting on her return to Catterick.

South Road, beaten six lengths into sixth that day on the west coast of Scotland, sprung a 40/1 surprise earlier this week, while winner Anthropologist and Coeur Jane in third have both run commendably to reach the podium behind Captain Harry at Haydock subsequently.

Invincible Ruby may find Catterick a better chance at which to try and dominate - she was only just overhauled late on in a course and distance novice back in May - and her jockey and trainer combination have recently struck some form.

Apprentice Mohammed Tabti has been seen to good effect aboard Lovette and Crystal Guard in recent days and the grey daughter of Invincible Army should give him another good spin for his retained stable who have also made a bright start to July.

Recommended Bet Back Invincible Ruby in the 15:50 Catterick SBK 11/4

8 (7) Coconut Bay J: Jason Hart

Jason Hart T: Tristan Davidson

Tristan Davidson F: 24527131 SBK 11/2

EXC 4.7

The presence of the in-form Crown's Lady and southern raider Left Over Love may ensure the price about Coconut Bay holds up as she bids to land her third victory from four starts.

The daughter of Bated Breath clearly loves her racing given her recent three-length victory at Ayr was her 15th start of the calendar year and the handicappers rated it a career-best performance.

Understandably, the assessor had his say, handing the six-year-old a 7lb rise for the all-the-way success and victory at this level will require further progression from the selection. She is, however, clearly in the form of her life and is taken to lead her rivals a merry dance once more.

Recommended Bet Back Coconut Bay in the 16:50 Catterick SBK 5/1

1 (6) Beach Point (Ire) J: Mason Paetel

Mason Paetel T: William Knight

William Knight F: 022-22422 SBK 11/5

EXC 3

Time has told that Beach Point ran better than the bare figures suggested on his two starts in June. A commendable runner-up to both Bobacious and Dawn Of Liberation at Leicester and Nottingham respectively, both races have subsequently thrown up a glut of winners.

The Leicester event has seen the winner score again while Renesmee and Bearwith, third and fourth behind the selection, have obliged at Nottingham and Doncaster.

Fifth-home Annexation, beaten nearly eight lengths, has twice finished runner-up to give the form further endorsement and, although it has been a year since Beach Point last obliged, three of his last four performances have been career best displays so he could gain compensation for his recent near misses here.

Recommended Bet Back Beach Point in the 17:50 Kempton SBK 2/1

