Sam Turner

Tomorrow's racing Tips: Sam Turner's trio of best bets for Thursday

Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Sam Turner has three tips for Thursday

Betfair tipster Sam Turner returns with three selections for Leicester on Thursday with a particular interest in the opener... 

  • Haydock duo worth supporting on handicap bow

  • Split-stakes approach may pay off for nursery debuts

  • Honrado and Hollie worth one more chance

Leicester, 14:00 - Back Eyes Front @ 13/82.63

 

The form of Amakhala Warrior's victory last month at Haydock has taken a couple of boosts already and runner-up Eyes Front makes plenty of appeal as he dips a toe into handicap company for the first time.

A 66/1 chance on debut at Windsor when green and backward, the son of Soldier's Call stepped up markedly over today's course and distance on his second start to chase home Amberia.

Well-backed that day with Rob Hornby on board, Eyes Front was beaten by a filly who proceeded to finish fourth in a Newmarket Listed event so there was probably little disgrace in the defeat, even if her followers who supported her into 5/2 favouritism may have been disappointed.

She then came agonisngly close to winning at Haydock when hitting the front inside the distance, although the winner, Amakhala Warrior, would have been considered a highly unlucky loser if he hadn't claimed the runner-up in the dying strides.

A mark of 73 doesn't appear punitive for Edward Smyth-Osbourne's colt who is reunited with the inform Hornby and can make an impact with first-time cheekpieces applied.

Recommended Bet

Back Eyes Front in the 14:00 Leicester

SBK13/8

Leicester, 14:00 - Back Renovatio Angel @ 10/111.00

 

In contrast to Eyes Front at Haydock who reached 20mph in 2.41secs (3rd best), Renovatio Angel was ranked a slovenly last by the RaceIQ metric in 3.23secs which arguably then set him a stiff task to win on his third career start.

In a messy race for those held up, Tom Dascombe's colt still managed to clock the fastest finishing speed percentage of the race (104.1%) to take fifth, beaten two lengths by the winner.

There should be nothing of that quality in the field today, aside of Eyes Front perhaps, so it seems sensible to take a split-stakes approach and back both eyecatchers from Haydock.

Recommended Bet

Back Renovatio Angel in the 14:00 Leicester

SBK10/1

Leicester, 15:00 - Back Honrado each-way @ 11/26.50

 

Making excuses for a 20-race maiden rated 46 can be a costly and fruitless exercise, but there are reasons for believing that Honrado might run a little better than his rating suggests in this 0-60 contest.

Firstly Hollie Doyle, on board the Lope De Vega gelding last time when a close up third at Yarmouth, is happy to renew the association aboard Tony Carroll's gelding now that he returns to 12 furlongs and the Midlands venue.

That effort last week was one of the best produced in recent times by the selection who has sported the hood on his last two starts which seems to have made a positive impact on his performances.

His chance two starts ago over this course and distance was totally compromised by a sluggish start, which was the slowest in the field by some margin and then required the fastest finishing speed percentage for him to be come competitive in the straight.

Unfortunately, he paid for those exertions late on - hardly a surprise given his basement rating - and his challenge petered out late on.

The presence of Doyle in replacing an inexperienced rider is another positive and Honrado is worth one more chance under conditions which he's already shown an affinity for.

Recommended Bet

Back Honrado E/W in the 15:00 Leicester

SBK11/2

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Sam Turner

Sam Turner is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience in the racing industry.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday includes 13/2 Epsom pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Timeform

Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus in the Meld

  • Timeform
Dermot Weld
Daily Racing Multiple

Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Charlie can give us a proper winner at Hamilton

  • Alan Dudman
Hamilton Racecourse

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Charlie can give us a proper winner at Hamilton

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Charlie can give us a proper winner at Hamilton

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams says the secret is out at Uttoxeter

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a leap of faith with Ides of March in July Cup at 40/1

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

80/1 swing can kickstart the day with a bang

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Hoping for a Spicy Friday

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Super Saturday Review

  • Editor
Weighed In

The Late Late Show

  • Editor