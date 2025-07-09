Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's quartet of best bets for Day 1 of July Festival

Side with Scandinavia to reverse Ascot placings

Take Rush to score with Distinction in Heritage event

Hoping to find Freddy in the winner's enclosure again

4 (2) Scandinavia (Usa) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F: 327-15 SBK 11/10

EXC 2.58

Less than a length separated Futhur and Scandinavia when the duo met at Royal Ascot in the Queen's Vase and this test looks sure to see them both well matched once more.

Furthur has already run to the level required to win this event having emerged with credit from the Chester Vase which obviously featured two-time Derby hero Lambourn as well as Epsom and Curragh placed Lazy Griff.

Just for good measure, third-home Convergent was also narrowly beaten in a Derby, the German version, on Sunday and with Thrice also scoring having finished sixth at Chester, the form looks rock solid.

In contrast, Scandinavia's first taste of Group glory came three weeks ago at the Royal meeting and he still looked a little raw that day, struggling to quicken with the main protagonists turning for home, before galloping on strongly at the line.

The cheekpieces which have been added today should help concentrate the mind and, given he is the chose one from multiple Ballydoyle entres, his handler must be happy with his progress since Ascot so he is taken to reverse the placings.

Recommended Bet Back Scandinavia to Win 13:50 Newmarket SBK 6/5

14 (11) Double Rush (Ire) J: Jason Watson

Jason Watson T: Charles Hills

Charles Hills F: 245-113 SBK 5/1

EXC 7.8

The draw served to conspire against Double Rush last time at York and he is worth another chance to confirm the impression that he is a sprinter on the up.

A little marooned in stall 20, rider Shane Foley was stuck on the wing towards the stands' side rail for much of the feature Macmillan Sprint Handicap on the Knavesmire which, given the first two home were drawn 10 and five, and raced middle to far side, was a sizeable disadvantage.

The front-running winner that day, Hucklesbrook, reopposes here from stall 17 so there should be no little pace for the selection to run at with American Style (14), Tawasol (12) and Crestofdistinction (9) all in close proximity to tow him into the race.

That early-season win on the Rowley Mile off a mark of 85 under Jason Watson (2-2 on him) suggested the Blue Point colt ought to be highly competititve off his current rating and he looks to have the ideal set up to endorse that view.

Recommended Bet Back Double Rush, Each-Way, in 15:00 Newmarket SBK 6/1

Crestofdistinction was the subject of a sizeable move in the market at Wolverhampton last time when doing this column a favour and, while it is highly doubtful it was all of our money, the volume of support suggested connections felt they have a sprinter well in advance of his current mark.

The selection has yet to win on the turf in two starts, but he too chased home Hucklesbrook at Leicester when they met where he left the impression the stiff track found him out.

Admittedly, there is a climb to the line at this venue too, however a significant portion of the six furlong trip is spent running downhill so Crestofdistinction should find this course suiting his run style better than the Midlands track.

He too is worth adding to the portfolio for this race.

Recommended Bet Back Crestofdistinction, Each-Way, in 15:00 Newmarket SBK 13/2

9 (11) Where's Freddy (Ire) J: Marco Ghiani

Marco Ghiani T: Stuart Williams

Stuart Williams F: 256-14201 SBK 11/1

EXC 2.84

The enhanced place terms offered here make Where's Freddy an enticing proposition given his outstanding record on the July Course.

Unbeaten in three starts at the track, the son of Lope De Vega was one of the first off the bridle there last time, but found generously for Marc Ghiani's urgings to reverse placings with Mr Swivell from Chelmsford to the tune of six lengths.

That performance represented a clear career best for the selection who was continuing a fine run of form for his handler who has sent out the likes of Quinault to land Group 3 glory or late, while Crowd Quake, Diomed Duke, Expert Agent and Sansanetti have won at a less exalted level.

Recommended Bet Back Where's Freddy, Each-Way, in 17:20 Newmarket SBK 11/1

