Tomorrow's racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Tuesday

Don't Miss in-form Gitana back at Downpatrick

Recent Tramore success highlights the chance of Elliott's mare

Elana holds all the aces for Twomey

5 Miss Gitana (Ire) J: K. C. Sexton

K. C. Sexton T: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Gordon Elliott, Ireland F: 7F003-3 SBK 15/8

EXC 3.1

The mares handicap hurdle won by Queenofthelodge at this venue back in May might hold the key to this event with the form represented by Miss Gitana.

The form of that contest has worked out well with the winner scoring again since and runner-up, Billie Frechette, obliging on the flat and over hurdles last time at Cork.

Gordon Elliott's daughter of Nathaniel found her chance compromised by a lack of fluency at her obstacles that day and, in the hope she has brushed up her technique somewhat, could prove the answer to a well-contested race of it's type.

The selection looked happy making all over two miles at Tramore on the level last week where she galloped on strongly when challenged on the climb to the line to register a third victory on the flat.

Hopefully, connections may toy with employing the same tactics here and she can find some rhythm at her hurdles under Kevin Sexton who was the chosen rider when the selection underwent a confidence boosting round at Cork last season following a fall at Punchestown.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Gitana in the 16:50 Downpatrick SBK 15/8

The pedigree of Elana Osario is packed with winners like 100-plus rated duo Lady Boba and King Vega which probably encouraged trainer Paddy Twomey to outlay 375,000gns at the Tattersalls Book 2 sales back in 2022.

The Lope De Vega filly has yet to scale those heights and the fact the tongue tie is added today for the first time may suggest the reason she hasn't matched the levels of some of her siblings.

However, this event is just the eighth time she has set foot on a racecourse so there is still time and she was arguably a shade unfortunate not to win at Ballinrobe last time when not enjoying the clearest of runs at a vital stage.

This race looks an excellent chance for her to put her career back in track, especially as she ran creditably at this track last October in a maiden when the ground was arguably a little deep for a good mover.

The assessor thought her latest performance was the best of her career and her speed figures suggest she ought to be taking all the beating here.

Recommended Bet Back Elana Osario in the 19:15 Killarney SBK 16/5

