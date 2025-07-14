Sam Turner

Tomorrow's racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Tuesday

Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Sam Turner has two tips for Tuesday

Betfair tipster Sam Turner returns with two selections for Downpatrick and Killarney on Tuesday...

  • Don't Miss in-form Gitana back at Downpatrick

  • Recent Tramore success highlights the chance of Elliott's mare

  • Elana holds all the aces for Twomey

Downpatrick, 16.50 - Back Miss Gitana @ 15/82.88

 

The mares handicap hurdle won by Queenofthelodge at this venue back in May might hold the key to this event with the form represented by Miss Gitana.

The form of that contest has worked out well with the winner scoring again since and runner-up, Billie Frechette, obliging on the flat and over hurdles last time at Cork.  

Gordon Elliott's daughter of Nathaniel found her chance compromised by a lack of fluency at her obstacles that day and, in the hope she has brushed up her technique somewhat, could prove the answer to a well-contested race of it's type.

The selection looked happy making all over two miles at Tramore on the level last week where she galloped on strongly when challenged on the climb to the line to register a third victory on the flat.

Hopefully, connections may toy with employing the same tactics here and she can find some rhythm at her hurdles under Kevin Sexton who was the chosen rider when the selection underwent a confidence boosting round at Cork last season following a fall at Punchestown.

Recommended Bet

Back Miss Gitana in the 16:50 Downpatrick

SBK15/8

Killarney, 19:15 - Back Elana Osario @ 16/54.20

 

The pedigree of Elana Osario is packed with winners like 100-plus rated duo Lady Boba and King Vega which probably encouraged trainer Paddy Twomey to outlay 375,000gns at the Tattersalls Book 2 sales back in 2022.

The Lope De Vega filly has yet to scale those heights and the fact the tongue tie is added today for the first time may suggest the reason she hasn't matched the levels of some of her siblings.

However, this event is just the eighth time she has set foot on a racecourse so there is still time and she was arguably a shade unfortunate not to win at Ballinrobe last time when not enjoying the clearest of runs at a vital stage.

This race looks an excellent chance for her to put her career back in track, especially as she ran creditably at this track last October in a maiden when the ground was arguably a little deep for a good mover.

The assessor thought her latest performance was the best of her career and her speed figures suggest she ought to be taking all the beating here.

Recommended Bet

Back Elana Osario in the 19:15 Killarney

SBK16/5

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Sam Turner

Sam Turner is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience in the racing industry.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday includes 10/1 Thirsk pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 9/2 Ratings choice

  • Timeform
Nottingham
Daily Racing Multiple

Monday Horse Racing Tips: Alan Dudman following 98/1 Sunday winner with 84/1 double

  • Alan Dudman
Killarney

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Monday Horse Racing Tips: Alan Dudman following 98/1 Sunday winner with 84/1 double

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Monday Horse Racing Tips: Alan Dudman following 98/1 Sunday winner with 84/1 double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a leap of faith with Ides of March in July Cup at 40/1

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies sprinting Grey at York

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

80/1 swing can kickstart the day with a bang

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Hoping for a Spicy Friday

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Super Saturday Review

  • Editor
Weighed In

The Late Late Show

  • Editor