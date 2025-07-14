Tomorrow's racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Tuesday
Betfair tipster Sam Turner returns with two selections for Downpatrick and Killarney on Tuesday...
-
Don't Miss in-form Gitana back at Downpatrick
-
Recent Tramore success highlights the chance of Elliott's mare
-
Elana holds all the aces for Twomey
Downpatrick, 16.50 - Back Miss Gitana @ 15/82.88
Miss Gitana (Ire)
The mares handicap hurdle won by Queenofthelodge at this venue back in May might hold the key to this event with the form represented by Miss Gitana.
The form of that contest has worked out well with the winner scoring again since and runner-up, Billie Frechette, obliging on the flat and over hurdles last time at Cork.
Gordon Elliott's daughter of Nathaniel found her chance compromised by a lack of fluency at her obstacles that day and, in the hope she has brushed up her technique somewhat, could prove the answer to a well-contested race of it's type.
The selection looked happy making all over two miles at Tramore on the level last week where she galloped on strongly when challenged on the climb to the line to register a third victory on the flat.
Hopefully, connections may toy with employing the same tactics here and she can find some rhythm at her hurdles under Kevin Sexton who was the chosen rider when the selection underwent a confidence boosting round at Cork last season following a fall at Punchestown.
Killarney, 19:15 - Back Elana Osario @ 16/54.20
Elana Osario
- J: C. T. Keane
- T: P. Twomey, Ireland
- F: 8322-312
The pedigree of Elana Osario is packed with winners like 100-plus rated duo Lady Boba and King Vega which probably encouraged trainer Paddy Twomey to outlay 375,000gns at the Tattersalls Book 2 sales back in 2022.
The Lope De Vega filly has yet to scale those heights and the fact the tongue tie is added today for the first time may suggest the reason she hasn't matched the levels of some of her siblings.
However, this event is just the eighth time she has set foot on a racecourse so there is still time and she was arguably a shade unfortunate not to win at Ballinrobe last time when not enjoying the clearest of runs at a vital stage.
This race looks an excellent chance for her to put her career back in track, especially as she ran creditably at this track last October in a maiden when the ground was arguably a little deep for a good mover.
The assessor thought her latest performance was the best of her career and her speed figures suggest she ought to be taking all the beating here.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Alan Dudman following 98/1 Sunday winner with 84/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Alan Dudman following 98/1 Sunday winner with 84/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a leap of faith with Ides of March in July Cup at 40/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies sprinting Grey at York
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide