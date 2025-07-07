Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's best bets for Tuesday
-
Side with Match Play to serve up Pontefract treat
-
Take Kranjcar to score on the south coast
-
Back in-form Bay to defy top weight and follow up
Pontefract, 17.10 - Back Match Play @ 4/15.00
Match Play
Given Wimbledon is dominating our screens at present, it seems fitting that Match Play has struck form this month.
In fact the son of Dandy Man's recent run of consistent performances mirrors that of the Paul Midgley stable which, in the last 30 days (at time of writing), has sent out eight winners from 37 runners for a level stakes profit of more than £43 to a pound.
Those are outstanding numbers for a stable that historically appears to trade in midweek run-of-the-mill sprint handicaps, a view which is confirmed by all eight winners obliging over fix and six furlongs.
Match Play was one of the octet when thriving on a customary positive ride to score cosily over this course and distance last week. The five-year-old must shoulder a 5lb penalty for that defeat of King's Crown, but he appeared to relish the climb to the line and looks to have a great chance of following up in the same grade here.
Brighton, 19.12 - Back Kranjcar each-way @ 7/24.50
Kranjcar (Ire)
Kranjcar has been sent off favourite six times in a 13 race career and has only managed to win once which dents confidence a touch ahead of his latest trip to the south coast.
Thankfully, that one victory was achieved over this course and distance and his figures over seven furlongs, with the omission of an early outing in the obligatory maiden required or a mark, read 33162, with the sixth recorded at Chelmsford when the selection stumbled leaving the stalls.
Course stats of 212 suggest the son of Acclamation should again be on the scene, while the first time visor and presence of Pat Cosgrave could be the catalyst which sees him regain the winning thread.
Brighton, 19.42 - Back Shady Bay @ 6/42.50
Shady Bay (Ire)
The decision to drop Shady Bay back in trip at Nottingham worked superbly for connections on Saturday evening and the daughter of New Bay may take some beating turned out just three days later under a penalty.
Strong in the market, the half-sister to Argentic (rated 104) and Unveil (rated 94) bounded clear of her rivals inside the distance to score by upwards of five lengths and leave three subdued outings this season firmly behind her.
She already has experience of the undulations of Brighton courtesy of her outing over 12 furlongs there at the end of May and she may hit the line stronger this time as she tackles this 10-furlong trip.
Brighton, 20.42 - Back Tea Sea @ 9/43.25
Tea Sea (Fr)
Surely it is just a matter of time before Tea Sea manages to win on turf.
In fairness to the son of Hunter's Light, he has only had four opportunities to shed his maiden tag on the grass and the handicappers felt his latest attempt when beaten a neck by the useful Tiger Crusade over course and distance was a career best.
That run also puts the five-year-old clear on the speed ratings I keep and a reproduction of that level could be enough to see Tea Sea add to his handler's terrific record at the seaside venue.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Betfair tipster Sam Turner has cast an eye over the meetings on Tuesday and has identiied strong selections at Brighton and Pontefract...
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Expect a good Ripon harvest with Spring Corn in 19/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Expect a good Ripon harvest with Spring Corn in 19/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: 11/2 Delacroix can put Derby defeat behind him and land Eclipse
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 33/1 chance to bounce back at Sandown
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide