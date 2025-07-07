Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's best bets for Tuesday

Side with Match Play to serve up Pontefract treat

Take Kranjcar to score on the south coast

Back in-form Bay to defy top weight and follow up

1 (6) Match Play J: David Nolan

David Nolan T: Paul Midgley

Paul Midgley F: 58434321 SBK 4/1

EXC 4.7

Given Wimbledon is dominating our screens at present, it seems fitting that Match Play has struck form this month.

In fact the son of Dandy Man's recent run of consistent performances mirrors that of the Paul Midgley stable which, in the last 30 days (at time of writing), has sent out eight winners from 37 runners for a level stakes profit of more than £43 to a pound.

Those are outstanding numbers for a stable that historically appears to trade in midweek run-of-the-mill sprint handicaps, a view which is confirmed by all eight winners obliging over fix and six furlongs.

Match Play was one of the octet when thriving on a customary positive ride to score cosily over this course and distance last week. The five-year-old must shoulder a 5lb penalty for that defeat of King's Crown, but he appeared to relish the climb to the line and looks to have a great chance of following up in the same grade here.

Recommended Bet Back Match Play to Win 17:10 Pontefract SBK 4/1

7 (4) Kranjcar (Ire) J: Pat Cosgrave

Pat Cosgrave T: George Boughey

George Boughey F: 35121625 SBK 7/2

EXC 5.3

Kranjcar has been sent off favourite six times in a 13 race career and has only managed to win once which dents confidence a touch ahead of his latest trip to the south coast.

Thankfully, that one victory was achieved over this course and distance and his figures over seven furlongs, with the omission of an early outing in the obligatory maiden required or a mark, read 33162, with the sixth recorded at Chelmsford when the selection stumbled leaving the stalls.

Course stats of 212 suggest the son of Acclamation should again be on the scene, while the first time visor and presence of Pat Cosgrave could be the catalyst which sees him regain the winning thread.

Recommended Bet Back Kranjcar, Each-Way, in 19:12 Brighton SBK 7/2

1 (6) Shady Bay (Ire) J: Hollie Doyle

Hollie Doyle T: Tom Ward

Tom Ward F: 15-842551 SBK 6/4

EXC 2.68

The decision to drop Shady Bay back in trip at Nottingham worked superbly for connections on Saturday evening and the daughter of New Bay may take some beating turned out just three days later under a penalty.

Strong in the market, the half-sister to Argentic (rated 104) and Unveil (rated 94) bounded clear of her rivals inside the distance to score by upwards of five lengths and leave three subdued outings this season firmly behind her.

She already has experience of the undulations of Brighton courtesy of her outing over 12 furlongs there at the end of May and she may hit the line stronger this time as she tackles this 10-furlong trip.

Recommended Bet Back Shady Bay to Win 19:42 Brighton SBK 6/4

1 (4) Tea Sea (Fr) J: William Carson

William Carson T: Tony Carroll

Tony Carroll F: 31-114352 SBK 9/4

EXC 3

Surely it is just a matter of time before Tea Sea manages to win on turf.

In fairness to the son of Hunter's Light, he has only had four opportunities to shed his maiden tag on the grass and the handicappers felt his latest attempt when beaten a neck by the useful Tiger Crusade over course and distance was a career best.

That run also puts the five-year-old clear on the speed ratings I keep and a reproduction of that level could be enough to see Tea Sea add to his handler's terrific record at the seaside venue.

Recommended Bet Back Tea Sea to Win 20:42 Brighton SBK 9/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here