Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's best bets for Thursday
Betfair tipster Sam Turner is back with two selections for the evening action at Newbury and Bellewstown...
Sarafina set to score at the expense of Lequinto
Recent run should put Cable Bay filly spot on
Harmony can reign at Bellewstown
Newbury, 18.05 - Back Sarafina Mshairi each-way @ 5/16.00
Sarafina Mshairi
The presence of the industrious Lequinto should make the market in this apprentice handicap and Sarafina Mshairi could be the value against Tony Carroll's in-form sprinter.
While Lequinto has been well placed to rattle off a rapid Windsor hat-trick, the selection made her comeback from an absence stretching back to February at the Berkshire venue last week, shaping with promise over six furlongs in the hands of promising apprentice Ashley Lewis.
I was left with the impression that the outing would be beneficial that day as she showed up well from her low draw to lead the field heading towards the final furlong. Unfortunately, most of the petrol had been utilised by that stage and she faded into fourth as those that overtook her, like the winner Spanish Star, benefited from more patient rides.
With that run under her belt and a drop to the minimum trip which should aid the daughter of Cable Bay, she looks capable of troubling Lequinto in his quest for a 10-day four-timer, especially with promising rider Warren Fentiman booked.
Bellewstown, 19.07 - Back Emerald Harmony each-way @ 4/15.00
Emerald Harmony (Ire)
Ben Coen gets back onboard Emerald Harmony in this tightly-knit handicap and the switch in rider could lead to a change in fortune for the daughter of Soldier's Call.
It has been five starts since the selection scored over course and distance under Coen off exactly the same mark as she races off here and the reapplication of the cheekpieces could prove the catalyst to a more competitive showing than she managed at Down Royal on her latest start.
Two starts at this venue have produced April's course and distance victory and a second place in a maiden, both performances in the headgear she sports here and Johnny Murtagh's four-year-old filly has a pretty consistent profile if you remove her three starts at Navan - a track she patently dislikes - where she has finished a well-beaten seventh, ninth and sixth.
She is no good thing, but with plenty of factors in her favour, Emerald Harmony looks a fair each-way conveyance with Coen back in the saddle.
