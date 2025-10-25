Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's best bets for Sunday at Aintree and Galway

Mars looks out of this world at Aintree

In-form team can strike on Merseyside

Buddy just the One for Galway handicap

Some welcome recent rain ensures that there is some quality on show at Aintree on Sunday with the field for the Old Roan Chase holding up pretty well.

While that should be an informative event in its own right - course specialist Imperial Saint the nominal pick - the maiden hurdle that precedes the Grade 2 contest makes more appeal with Marsiac taken to improve on an encouraging first run under rules at Uttoxeter.

At the time of writing, Sportsbook compilers are keen to duck the four-year-old and that could be a smart move as his stable debut at the north Staffordshire venue promised plenty once he stretches out in trip as he does here.

Winner of that event was De Temps Em Temps who endorsed the form with a fine win at a big price under a penalty on day one of the Cheltenham Showcase meeting.

Marsiac wasn't blessed with the speed to trouble the main protagonists that day, but the former point-to-pointer stuck to his task well to hit the line strongly (also at a big price) and the form of his point in Ireland has also taken a boost with the fourth home winning subsequently.

His stable enjoyed a well-backed success in this sphere at Worcester during the week and he could trouble the well-touted Big Ticket.

Recommended Bet Back Marsiac to Win 14:20 Aintree SBK 9/2

The progressive Bal Kauto bids for a rapid four-timer in this handicap chase and it will be intriguing to see if he can land complete the assignment following a two-month break and a revised mark 26lbs higher than when he started his winning run.

Trainer Declan Queally's string have been in excellent form since the start of the new season and the Balko gelding should make a bold bid to continue his impressive strike rate.

However, Buddy One is a class act himself at this level and, with a recent spin on the level at Leopardstown under his belt, makes some appeal now that he returns to the scene of his creditable sixth behind Western Fold in the Galway Plate in July.

A bad error four from home stopped the eight-year-old in his tracks, but he still rallied bravely to finish a place in front of Zanahiyr who has won his next two, including in the States.

Buddy One has won two of his five starts at Galway and his record when rested for 60 days or more reads 10411 with the fourth a near career best in the 2024 Stayers Hurdle.

If the selection can find a repeat of somewhere near that level, he looks worth a play each-way against Bal Kauto.

Recommended Bet Back Buddy One, E/W, in 14:35 Galway SBK 11/2

