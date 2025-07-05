Tomorrow's racing Tips: Sam Turner's best bets for Sunday

Snowden mare could prove the answer

House looks an excellent Rasen Prospect

Keep an eye on Convergent in Germany

10 Jack N Jones J: Gavin Sheehan

Gavin Sheehan T: Jamie Snowden

Jamie Snowden F: 24-2 SBK 11/10

EXC 2.04

After the feast of eight Saturday meetings, it is rather a case of famine on Sunday with just two domestic cards for punters to attack, that is unless they fancy a pop at the German Derby in which Convergent represents Karl Burke and the Chester Vase form.

There can't be too many dual Redcar winners that have headed to Hamburg with a strong chance of Group 1 glory, but a commendable three-and-a-half length third to two-time Derby winner Lambourn suggests the son of Fascinating Rock - a late absentee because of fast ground at Royal Ascot - should be the one to beat in Europe on Sunday, especially from a decent draw.

It isn't quite a case of from the sublime to the ridiculous, but the domestic fare doesn't offer anything of that quality to racing fans, albeit Jack N Jones may record her first victory under rules in the second race on the card at Market Rasen.

The Jack Hobbs mare looks a more workmanlike rather than explosive prospect, however she might boast a little more latent speed than her chief market rival Mohawk Chief who appeared slower than a weekend in jail at Cartmel before putting up a more competitive showing when ridden aggressively at Uttoxeter.

The selection was beaten on her hurdling bow by Sharp Glance when some novicey hurdling probably cost her victory at Newton Abbot but, with her conqueror scoring since, she still ran extremely commendably and should step forward for that experience here.

Recommended Bet Back Jack N Jones to Win 14:35 Market Rasen SBK 11/10

5 Prospect House (Ire) J: William Maggs

William Maggs T: Peter Niven

Peter Niven F: 53501-312 SBK 2/1

EXC 2.56

Conquer Breeze, a recent scorer at Hexham, renews rivalry with Prospect House here and connections will fancy their chances of reversing placings from when they met at the beginning of June.

A recent Hexham success was evidence the six-year-old remains in great heart and, given he has struck up a great relationship with Charlie Price, it is understandable he was installed as the early favourite in the markets.

However, Prospect House was relatively impressive when scoring here last month, a win which took his record to 3-14, whereas he is 0-7 left handed.

The selection's course record also now stands at 26215112 and, at his price, he makes some appeal for a stable which sent out a sprint winner at Doncaster recently and a handicapper at Thirsk which was beaten a nose at 16/1.

Recommended Bet Back Prospect House to Win 14:45 Market Rasen SBK 2/1

