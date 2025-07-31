Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner siding with Chief to rule over Goodwood foes

Go, go, Aggagio - Moore's grand stayer can land opener

Menuisier fancied to produce more magic in Mile

Rhos the Goodwood boss will relish return to favoured venue

8 Aggagio (Fr) J: Ashley Lewis

Ashley Lewis T: Gary & Josh Moore

Gary & Josh Moore F: 5623/8-431 SBK 15/4

EXC 6.4

Soft ground and Goodwood (track stats 11121256238431) are the perfect conditions for Aggagio to showcase his talents and, with conditions on the Sussex downs turning biblical yesterday, the locally-trained seven-year-old gains the nod in the opener.

Quite how the underfoot terrain will ride given Thursday's staggering deluge is open to question and my only reservation about Aggagio's chances is the fact he faded into sixth in this race two years ago, the only time he has been beaten at this venue with cut in the ground.

Hopefully, he can still post a prominent showing and he certainly wasn't stopping in a two-mile handicap at this venue in June when repelling subsequent Northumberland Plate winner Spirit Mixer in a truly-run handicap.

Back in third that day was Almuhit who has gone on to win twice at Newbury subsequently to further endorse the form and the presence of the talented Ashley Lewis is another positive.

18 (11) Tribal Chief (Fr) J: Christophe Soumillon

Christophe Soumillon T: David Menuisier

David Menuisier F: 31112-209 SBK 5/1

EXC 7.8

David Menuisier regards this meeting at Goodwood as a 'home fixture' and he appears to have a leading chance of lifting this prestigious handicap with the progressive Tribal Chief.

Although the selection's recent form figures look largely uninspiring, there have been mitigating circumstances with the son of Sioux Nation taken to France to try ten furlongs in May, an experiment which didn't prove particularly successful.

A spin at Newcastle on Plate Day in June can also be excused as that test wouldn't represent his optimum conditions and the opportunity to run on proper soft ground will be welcomed by connections.

Tribal Chief boasts form figures of 01122 when tackling a mile on ground good or easier and his comeback run at the Craven meeting when rattling home to chase Bullet Point has been endorsed by his conqueror's subsequent efforts which have seen resulted in his mark being raised from 89 to 103.

6 (3) Rhoscolyn J: Jason Hart

Jason Hart T: David O'Meara

David O'Meara F: 25-686360 SBK 8/1

EXC 13

I might be in a minority of one, but I thought Rhoscolyn actually ran pretty well in a seven-furlong handicap earlier this week, given the trip and ground were all wrong.

Rider Kevin Stott looked after the seven-year-old once his chance had gone and he actually stuck to his task on ground which would have been much to lively for the veteran.

A five-time winner at the track, Rhoscolyn hinted that he remains highly competitive on his day when third in a warm handicap at Epsom during Derby weekend when the forecast rains didn't come early enough for him.

Admittedly, the fancy prices about his chance disappeared quicker yesterday than umbrellas from the Goodwood shop, but with enhanced placings on offer and the ground sure to suit, he ought to be thereabouts.

