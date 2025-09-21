Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner is backing a pair of Easterby runners on Monday

Sam Turner fancies two Tim Easterby runners on Monday

Stash The Cash hoping to exploit falling handicap mark

Conditions could help Ishe Worth Agamble bounce back

This season has been far from an unqualified success for Stash The Cash who looked a sprinter to keep onside last term.

On the plus side, a barren summer to date has seen his mark slip to 66 (from 75) and he has the chance to exploit that leniency in this handicap which he won in authoritative fashion 12 months ago.

Two of the four-year-old's best career runs came at this venue last year and he might be worth chancing to reprise last September's success when he dominated from the word go.

Connections replace the cheek pieces with first-time blinkers here and I wouldn't be paying too much attention to his effort at Beverley last time as he went off an unconsidered 25/1 and didn't enjoy the clearest of passages through the race.

He is also 0-10 in Class 4 handicaps, so this drop in grade may serve him well, while the easy conditions should also suit.

Recommended Bet Back Stash The Cash E/W in 16:08 Hamilton SBK 13/2

I've been very fortunate to perform one or two roles in racing in my time, but one job I would never covert is that of Tim Easterby's travelling head honcho.

Incredibly, the Yorkshire handler has despatched in excess of 110 horses across the UK in the past 14 days and the logistical challenges and organisation alone would be enough to give this correspondent nightmares.

Given Easterby sends out more runners in a month than many trainers in a season, he clearly has great staff working both behind and in front of the curtain and I'm hopeful Ishe Worth Agamble adds to a fruitful Monday with another success at Leicester.

The selection didn't fire on his recent trip to the East Midlands venue but there was good reason for a slightly below-par performance as he was broadsided leaving the stalls and his rider, Tom Marquand, need to use a fair amount of petrol to get him competitive mid race.

The front running winner never seriously looked like being caught so Marquand was not hard on his mount who has the chance to add to a fluent precious course and distance success in this handicap.

Conditions may play to his strengths too given he won well with cut in the ground at Doncaster earlier this season and he is worth backing to bounce back.

Recommended Bet Back Ishe Worth Agamble E/W in 17:38 Leicester SBK 10/1

