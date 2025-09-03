Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner hoping the happy times return for Alegre at Southwell

Take Tiempo to see off rivals

Track specialist set to strike again for Jones

Safari can shoot for the Sky on Saturday

The seasons have certainly changed this week, just ask the committee at Salsibury Racecourse where one of their feature days of the season succumbed to the elements and was abandoned through waterlogging on Wednesday.

There should be no such issues with Southwell where Tiempo Alegre bids to secure a third course win following a near miss over course and distance last week.

Trapped wide from her draw, the daughter of Zelzal was pooly placed turning for home, but rider Hector Crouch somehow managed to burrow his way through the pack and launch a late challenge to run down winner and stablemate Volto Di Medusa as trainer Jack Jones enjoyed a notable 1-2.

The selection's mother won both her starts on a synthetic surface and has clearly passed on her effectiveness under today's conditions to her sibling, who remains feasibly treated on a perch of 64.

Hopefully, Jamie Spencer can enjoy more fortune in the run than his predecessor in the saddle.

Looking ahead to Saturday and it might be worth an early bet on Sky Safari to land the London Mile Series Final at Kempton, especially with four places on offer.

The jocking up of Oisin Murphy looks a statement of intent from trainer James Fanshawe and his filly will look to extend her unbeaten record on the synthetic surfaces to four when she tackles the Class 2 event.

Two of those victories have been recorded at the Sunbury venue, including last time out where, after travelling with her trademark enthusiasm, she put the race to bed in the straight with authority to score cosily.

That victory earned another 5lb imposte from the assessor, but her stable are reknown for improving fillies which have taken time to mature and the progressive daughter of Zoustar looks another one to roll off the Pegasus Stables production line.

As she rises in class, she will arguably need to settle a little better than is currently the case, but there should be a genuine gallop for her to tuck in behind here and her turn of foot belies an 89-rated filly.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here