Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies two Catterick speedsters to roll back the years

Four modest UK fixtures and a sum total of four 0-85 events are the 'highlights' for Wednesday's rather mundane action and, when one of the stronger fancies of the day is an eight-year-old running in a Catterick 0-60 having his 24th run at the track, it is hard to argue with those fearing for the future of British racing.

On that rather depressive note, let's plough on with the case for Rain Cap who arrives at the north Yorkshire venue hunting for a fifth course win, while bidding to improve a healthy August strike rate.

Three of the gelding's eight career wins have come at this time of the season as well as well as a trio of runner-up performances (from 11 starts) and he has found a decent seam of consistency of late, winning at Pontefract and chasing home Langholm in a similar event here at the beginning of the month.

That display represented his best speed figure for a while and the drop back from the seven furlongs contested that day shouldn't inconvenience the selection too much who is also versatile ground wise if conditions do ease.

It's also worth recalling that Rain Cap ran the progressive Jannas Journey to a length at Hamilton three starts back when rated 48 and that rival has won her next four and is now rated 74 so he really ought to be in the thick of it again at this lowly level.

Recommended Bet Back Rain Cap E/W in the 15:15 Catterick SBK 15/2

Jockey Mark Winn is again the rider in the spotlight for selection two as he also partners the nine-year-old Glory Fighter an hour later in the five furlong sprint.

With Wednesday's column featuring two veterans, this column cannot be described as ageist, there may even be an 'old-timer bias' from yours truly, however Paul Midgley's speedster is still capable when in the right race and this event looks a good opportunity for him to secure career win number 10.

Glory Fighter is at his best in smaller fields, he boasts a near 30 per cent strike rate (7-23) in races of eight runner or less, and he also knows his way round Catterick which is always handy.

The race he contested at Thirsk last time was a strong one for the grade and third-home South Parade hosed up when returning to the track shortly after to lend the form some gravitas.

At his age and tackling some considerably younger rivals, the Kyllachy gelding is no good thing, but he won't mind if any of the forecast showers materialise.

Recommended Bet Back Glory Fighter E/W in the 16:15 Catterick SBK 13/2

