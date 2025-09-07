Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies two British colts to conquer Longchamp

Walker's colt an Al of a bet in Prix Foy

Step up in trip can see selection shine

Gemini can leave Teal Dancing again

On the face of it, being beaten comfortably by a seven-year-old in the shape of Royal Champion in the Group 2 Sky Bet Stakes must have been rather chastening for connections of Almaqam.

Just two months previously, the Lope De Vega colt was outpointing a subsequent Group 1 winner in Ombudsman with a degree of authority at Sandown and, with Ed Walker's Lambourn stable firing, a much sought after victory at the top level was surely there for the taking for the likeable four-year-old.

Cue the driest summer on record and Almaqam has been seen less frequently than a Wolves clean sheet, with that performance on the Knavesmire just the third start of a rather truncated campaign.

The flip side of that inactivity is the selection remains fresh ahead of a more industrious autumn and he has the opportunity to tackle his beloved soft ground for the first time since he was narrowly beaten in the Qatar Prix Dollar at last year's Arc meeting in October.

Almaqam also steps up to 12 furlongs for the first time on Sunday and, given the way he finished off at York on ground a little livelier than ideal, he looks like there could be further improvement to come over this new trip.

We know Walker's colt is very effective right-handed and his odds are sufficient to take a risk on him finding this new distance to his liking - he might also be worth a small investment at 25/126.00 or bigger in the Arc market as that looks a tall price for a horse of his class.

Recommended Bet Back Almaqam, E/W, in 13:33 Longchamp SBK 11/2

Plenty has been written about the strengths and weaknesses of Rosallion this summer and it has felt like it's been 5/61.84 each of two which I see more posts about when flicking open X in recent months; Richard Hannon's four-year-old or Alexander Isak!

In this day and age, trying to find reasoned comment on either is difficult but I thought my erstwhile Racing TV colleague Steve Mellish summed up Rosallion very well recently when suggesting he is clearly very good, but not quite as good as some think he is.

The Blue Point colt's speed figures suggest that too and, although he has been unfortunate not to land that top-table success this year, to label him unlucky isn't entirely accurate.

So far this term, he has been beaten by Lead Artist, Docklands, 150/1151.00 pacemaker Qirat and Never So Brave who, two starts prior to his City Of York Stakes win, was landing an Ascot handicap off 105 from Akkadian Thunder.

Now that Ascot form is either red-hot or Never So Brave has been exceptionally well placed, but one thing that is undisputable is Rosallion was again sent off short in the market and didn't get the job done, albeit racing over an unfamiliar trip when trapped wide from an awkward draw.

One of these days, Rosallion will get the job done and the need for excuses wont be needed and it could be today as he returns to the scene of his victory in the Jean-Luc Lagardere two autumns ago.

He is again fancied here, but the admirable Dancing Gemini looks a little forgotten by the market and, with the Sportsbook offering four places, makes some appeal.

The selection has run to a tremendously consistent level in every start this season bar a blip in the Queen Anne Stakes at Ascot where the fast ground may not have been to his liking.

He was back to somewhere approaching his best at Deauville last time in the Prix Jacques le Marois and, returning to the scene of his fine second in the French Guineas last spring under the same conditions, can see him involved at the business end.

Recommended Bet Back Dancing Gemini, E/W, in 14:50 Longchamp SBK 9/2

