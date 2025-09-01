Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Moore success at Windsor

Our tipster hoping a slow start doesn't hinder selection

Sprint races are often decided at the start and not necessarily the finishing line which is probably the reason Rage Of Thunder has yet to accumulate the volume of victories his talent arguably merits.

Using RaceIQ data, two narrow defeats over course and distance in late July - in a race that has produced three winners - and earlier that month at Newbury can easily be explained by exploring the metric which measures the selection's time in reaching an initial 20mph in a race.

Gary Moore's gelding took 3.17sec at today's venue and 3.36sec at Newbury which was the second slowest and slowest of the field respectively.

He was also 14th of 14 runners at Salisbury using that metric after an awkward start when winning in June, but a pace collapse late on (four of the first five home were ridden off the pace) enabled him to pick the pockets of those more aggressively ridden rivals and he took advantage of a lenient mark to score well.

Sprinters of a good level can reach 20mph in and around two to two-and-half-seconds even if they don't make the running, so it is easy to see where Rage Of Thunder can find the improvement to become a little better than a 0-75 handicapper.

Whether his trait of slow starts can ever be cured is open to question, but in the short term, what does help is the prospect of a strong gallop to run at so the pacesetting duo Zarathos and Medinilla could be key to his chance this evening.

Hopefully, there is plenty of pace on offer with Zoulu Warrior and Lazzar also keen to race handily and Rage Of Thunder can arrive late on the scene to profit.

Recommended Bet Back Rage Of Thunder, E/W, in 18:30 Windsor SBK 4/1

