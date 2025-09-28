Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies a fantastic four to shine on Monday

Impressor can score at the expense of Kranjcar

Unusually for a mundane Monday, there look a number of potential bets, prices permitting, and Impressor is the first off the shelf in this amateur jockeys' event.

Taking on a resurgent five-timer seeking Kranjcar will not be a straightforward task for the selection, but he is in good heart himself courtesy of a win over five furlongs at this venue last week.

Impressor boasts an excellent record when he returns to the track quickly as he again displayed seven days ago when bouncing out of a narrow defeat at the hands of Belsito to score readily in the hands of Archie Young.

Finny Maguire is an eyecatching booking today and with Iris Dancer and Bay Breeze in the field, there should be plenty of early pace for Impressor to run at late on.

Recommended Bet Back Impressor to Win 14:25 Hamilton SBK 15/4

Track figures of 211111434412 stamp Arkenstaar as a fully paid-up member of the Hamilton course specialist club and the five-year-old could add to those gains in this Class 5 affair.

The selection was a shade unfortunate not to register another success in the win column last Sunday when thrusting late on and only narrowly failing to overhaul Tee Aitch Aye in the dying strides with the two main protagonists pulling readily clear of third-home Pisanello, who reopposes here.

A good gallop at today's trip is a requirement for Arkenstaar as he can often race enthusiastically so the presence of Runninsonofagun and Thirsk scorer Ey Up Its Jazz may assist in that respect and he is fancied to repeat his victory of two years ago in this race and land a seventh course triumph.

Recommended Bet Back Arkenstaar to Win 15:00 Hamilton SBK 3/1

Tony Carroll has proved himself the 'Daddy' at Brighton in recent campaigns and Toussarok has contributed plenty to the success the indomitable Worcestershire handler has enjoyed on the South Coast.

After 56 career outings and six previous starts at today's venue, there isn't a lot we don't know about the seven-year-old, but he looked in great heart when overcoming a wide draw and pace pressure at Wolverhampton last time out.

Ridden by the talented Jack Doughty - two from four aboard the selection - the likeable front-runner asserted at the two furlong pole and bounded clear from the home turn to score readily.

If he returns to Brighton in the same mood (figures 121343 at the track) then he could be a tough horse to kick out of the frame.

Recommended Bet Back Toussarok, E/W, in 17:05 Brighton SBK 16/5

There is little doubt Grace Angel is probably due a change in luck.

A couple of narrow defeats over course and distance and at Chelmsford have advertised her well-being and I'm still unsure how she was beaten last week at this venue.

The daughter of Harry Angel travelled all over her field from some way out and looked to have the race in safe keeping when sauntering clear at the furlong marker.

To her supporters' horror she was caught in the shadows of the post, through no fault of rider David Egan having been matched at the minimum price in running by Spirit Of Applause, with the front two in excess of four lengths clear of third home Smooth Silesie.

She was also matched at six to one ON at Chelmsford on her penultimate start when running without the declared tongue tie and hopefully she can gain some compensation from a nice middle draw here.

