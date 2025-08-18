Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies a Chepstow sprinter to return to winning ways

Sam Turner
Sam Turner has a selection for Tuesday

Betfair tipster Sam Turner returns following winners this week at 8/1 and 13/2 with a selection at Chepstow on Tuesday...

  • Our tipster looks to follow up SP winners at 8/1 and 13/2

  • Savannah set to deliver Smiles for supporters

  • Return to favoured venue can work the oracle for selection

Chepstow, 18:30 - Back Savannah Smiles @ 11/43.75

 

Course stalwart Savannah Smiles returns to the Welsh venue on Tuesday, looking for course win number four as a reward for her consistency.

Given one or two recent near misses, the five-year-old clearly has few secrets from the handicapper, but Chepstow and the minimum trip appear to elicit her best performances, while the presence of Callum Hutchinson is usually a positive given he has partnered her to half of her career successes.

The selection was only beaten a neck under Hutchinson at Brighton last time when she led late on, only to be outgunned close home by Fancy Dancer.

That was the fourth time Savannah Smiles has been runner-up this season, all four defeats by a neck of less, but she was a fluent winner over course and distance at the beginning of July to appease those who believe she might be a shirker.

I can't say I subscribe to that view and, with the form of her Brighton third subsequently boosted by the third winning, she gains the nod here, especially as her handler saddled a tidy winner at Stratford yesterday.  

Recommended Bet

Back Savannah Smiles in the 18:30 Chepstow

SBK11/4

Sam Turner

Sam Turner is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience in the racing industry.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

