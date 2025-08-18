Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies a Chepstow sprinter to return to winning ways

Our tipster looks to follow up SP winners at 8/1 and 13/2

Savannah set to deliver Smiles for supporters

Return to favoured venue can work the oracle for selection

Course stalwart Savannah Smiles returns to the Welsh venue on Tuesday, looking for course win number four as a reward for her consistency.

Given one or two recent near misses, the five-year-old clearly has few secrets from the handicapper, but Chepstow and the minimum trip appear to elicit her best performances, while the presence of Callum Hutchinson is usually a positive given he has partnered her to half of her career successes.

The selection was only beaten a neck under Hutchinson at Brighton last time when she led late on, only to be outgunned close home by Fancy Dancer.

That was the fourth time Savannah Smiles has been runner-up this season, all four defeats by a neck of less, but she was a fluent winner over course and distance at the beginning of July to appease those who believe she might be a shirker.

I can't say I subscribe to that view and, with the form of her Brighton third subsequently boosted by the third winning, she gains the nod here, especially as her handler saddled a tidy winner at Stratford yesterday.

Recommended Bet Back Savannah Smiles in the 18:30 Chepstow SBK 11/4

