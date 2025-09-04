Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancied Knights to strike Gold at Kempton

Return to Ascot can produce best Design

Plan has the Tactical nous to make impact

Chalk can reach another Kempton peak

The campaigning of Law Of Design has been a little baffling ever since he broke his maiden tag over course and distance 12 months ago at this meeting.

Following that smooth win in a novice event on soft ground, the son of Sottsass was catapulted into the Group 2 Royal Lodge three weeks later, a race in which he was ultimately well beaten.

The selection was then sent over nine and ten furlongs in the spring where he failed to beat a rival at Newmarket in Listed company and Newbury in the prestigious London Gold Cup, before he was handed a seven-week break and sent on a trip to Ayr for a soft ground mile event.

The half-brother to Great Page didn't beat one of his 17 rivals there either before coming back in trip to six furlongs in the first-time blinkers at Doncaster where he began to get his career back on track with a commendable fourth under today's rider.

Law Of Design returns to the scene of his best career effort and the one bonus of his spell in the wilderness has been a sizeable drop in the handicap from 91 to 79 so he can make his mark on the finale under conditions which suit.

Recommended Bet Back Law Of Design, E/W, in 17:15 Ascot SBK 7/1

Tactical Plan featured on these pages as a selection back in July when trying to win a Class 4 Haydock contest and he ran perfectly respectably on ground which possibly wasn't soft enough.

His career ignited around this time last year when he first encountered soft ground and, although he has never been tested at Ascot, conditions should suit the selection and he makes some appeal with Jim Crowley back on board.

The veteran rider is 2-3 aboard the son of Kodiac and it's worth noting that the selection's penultimate run at Ayr behind Binhareer is working out nicely as the third-home, Aberama Gold, has won three times since, while Danzan (fourth) and Abduction (7th) have also scored.

Recommended Bet Back Tactical Plan, E/W, in 17:15 Ascot SBK 6/1

But for suffering an interupted passage at Goodwood on his penultimate start, Knights Gold and Elizabeth Gale could be unbeaten after three outings together.

Victories at Bath and Ascot aboard the selection came in a golden start with a flat licence for Gale as she booted home six winners from just 24 rides in June, justifying the faith of trainer Jamie Insole to utilise her talents on some fairly high-profile rides.

Needless to say, it was always going to be a big ask to maintain that strike rate, but the young rider was a shade unfortunate not to add a Glorious Goodwood success to her cv when Knights Gold was caught in traffic in the handicap won by Principality.

Hollie Doyle didn't quite get the same tune from the Dark Angel gelding at York and he looked an awkward ride at times before staying on to finish within four lengths of Fifth Column who is on plenty of lists as a potential Cambridgeshire winner.

Today's test looks more suitable for Knights Gold and he ought to be on the premises again given these conditions suit well.

Recommended Bet Back Knights Gold to Win 19:17 Kempton SBK 5/2

It is probably wrong to judge Chalk Mountain on his recent efforts on the turf, albeit they've been far from catastrophic and have served to see the five-year-old inch back down to a mark in the 70s now he returns to a synthetic surface.

The Outstrip gelding paid a little for a scintillating run of form last September when he reeled off a swift hat-trick which saw him rise from 68 to 82 in a month.

His consistency since has meant the handicapper hasn't had a chance to cut him much slack, but a return to 79 and the chance to tackle the course and distance which has yielded figures of 242163 suggests he ought to be very competitive in this event.

Regular rider Rob Hornby (no other jockey has won on the selection) is back on board looking for a sixth career win on Chalk Mountain and I like the fact he comes good at this time of year with his figures 4-10 in September and October whereas they read 1-21 in the other 10 months.

Recommended Bet Back Chalk Mountain, E/W, in 19:47 Kempton SBK 5/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here