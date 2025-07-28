Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes Pearl can prove a gem at Yarmouth

Kent keen to uphold terrific strike rate

2 (1) Monastry (Ire) J: Adam Farragher

Adam Farragher T: T. J. Kent

T. J. Kent F: 4 SBK 15/4

EXC 5.3

The Haydock event won by Amakhala Warrior - a subsequent scorer under a penalty at York on Friday evening - has thrown up a host of winners already and fourth-home Monastry and Pearl River, who appeared an unlucky sixth, are the latest to emerge from the Class 2 seven furlong maiden.

Given that a large horse blanket could have covered the eight or nine across the line, early suspicions that the race may not work out that well seemed well founded.

However, once the speed figure had been calculated and the likes of Assaranca and Penhallam had run well and won in the latter's case, that scepticism was swiftly shelved and it began a race to take seriously.

Fifth-home Renovatio Angel did this column a favour in a Leicester nursery at 16/117.00 and with Snake Charmer (7th) also scoring, an under the radar Saturday night maiden has swiftly become one of the most fruitful juvenile contests run this summer.

Monastry was fourth that night. Seemingly unfancied at 16/1, Terry Kent's colt was wisely steered to the outside by rider Ray Dawson given there were all sorts of shennaningans inside him with inexperienced horses battling for a run.

While the selections enjoyed a smooth run and appeared to finish where he should, it was still a promising effort in the context of how the race has worked out and, with his stable flying along at a 32% strike rate this summer, he is worth backing here.

Recommended Bet Back Monastry to Win 14:$5 Yarmouth SBK 10/3

3 (9) Pearl River J: Alec Voikhansky

Alec Voikhansky T: Richard Hannon

Richard Hannon F: 6 SBK 10/3

EXC 5.5

While Monastry was enjoying an uninterupted passage, Pearl River was enduring anything.

Backed at big prices on his debut for the Hannon operation, a prominent showing was clearly expected from the son of Cotal Glory given his starting price and, with an semblance of fortune, he may well have gone close to justifying the faith and the support.

It isn't ideal backing two horses in the same race, especially as some of the value has been eroded overnight, but it is difficult to separate the duo given the different ways in which they impressed at Haydock and Pearl River would surely have finished on the heels of the main protagonists had he enjoyed the gaps which Amakhala Warrior found late on.

Recommended Bet Back Pearl River to Win 14:45 Yarmouth SBK 5/1

