Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes Fox claims look fantastic
Betfair tipster Sam Turner heads to Southwell for two selections on Tuesday...
-
Fox fancied to hand Candlish further success
-
Gordon alive to Unico Southwell chance
-
Swift turnaround should suit Brighton winner
Southwell, 18.00 - Back Noel Fox each-way @ 10/34.33
Noel Fox (Ire)
- J: George Wood
- T: Jennie Candlish
- F: 0-6239943
Trainer Jennie Candlish is enjoying a breakthrough year on the flat and Noel Fox looks capable of adding to her terrific campaign with a first win for the stable.
Jennie Candlish
|Date
|Course/Class
|Horse
|Pos
|Type
|Dist
|Going
|05/10/25
|Uttoxeter
|Greer Hill (Ire)
|7/10
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 168y
|Good
|05/10/25
|Uttoxeter
|Rogue Sea
|6/9
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 168y
|Good
|04/10/25
|Redcar
|Implied Volatility (Ire)
|7/11
|Flat
|1m 2f 1y
|Gd/Sft
|04/10/25
|Redcar
|Spartan Times
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 1y
|Gd/Sft
|04/10/25
|Redcar
|Debora's Dream (Ire)
|1/13
|Flat
|7f 219y
|Gd/Sft
|04/10/25
|Redcar
|Mission Command (Ire)
|3/10
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/Sft
|04/10/25
|Wolverhampton
|Warrior Lion
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 51y
|Slow
|03/10/25
|Hexham
|Justlikefire
|-/8
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 63y
|Heavy
|02/10/25
|Nottingham
|Arcon (Ger)
|6/7
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Gd/Sft
|02/10/25
|Southwell
|Scudamore (Fr)
|3/8
|Hurdle
|3m 60y
|Gd/Frm
Formerly trained by Ralph Beckett, the Night Of Thunder filly has taken a while to come to the boil for new connections as they work out her capabilities and failings, but her last two performances at Haydock and over six furlongs at Southwell suggest she is capable of adding to two turf wins accrued as a juvenile.
Noel Fox's latest run, when a close up third to Ararat and Ziggy's Condor, was her best for Candlish and the way she stuck to her task from the furlong marker indicated that stretching out another furlong might be what she needs these days.
Her career best certainly came over that trip at Salisbury in the summer when Crimson Spirit held her off by a length and, with her conqueror proceding to win his next two starts, the form looks solid enough.
Hopefully, George Wood can find some early cover and encourage the selection to relax and finish her race off as strongly as she did at Salisbury when she was denied the chance to trouble the winner a little more late on because of earlier traffic issues.
Southwell, 18.30 - Back Unico @ 5/16.00
Unico
- J: Harry Davies
- T: Chris Gordon
- F: 6-9529631
An 18-month gap between victories hardly stamps Unico as a winning machine, but both of her recent Brighton performances suggest she is in a good place physically and mentally at present.
A game defeat of Antiphon under Harry Davies was achieved cosily while a two-length defeat at the hands of Kranjcar reads particularly well given her conqueror went on to win his next four starts and is now rated 75 (was 57 at the time).
The assessor has nudged Unico up to 61 for her narrow success last time, but she seemed to find more off the bridle with the cheekpieces reapplied and her profile suggests she is comfortable in small fields like this one.
This also looks a good opportunity for the selection given her stable have sent out three winners in the past fortnight (from seven runners) and all three of her career wins have been achieved between 14 and 26 days so a 22-day turnaround from Brighton looks perfect.
Now read more racing tips and previews
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Paul Nicholls 2025/26 National Hunt Season Preview: Five hurdlers to follow
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Sun Chariot Big Race Verdict: Angel to fell her Newmarket rivals on Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Sun Chariot Big Race Verdict: Angel to fell her Newmarket rivals on Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ascot at up to 6/1