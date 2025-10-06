Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes Fox claims look fantastic

Fox fancied to hand Candlish further success

Gordon alive to Unico Southwell chance

Swift turnaround should suit Brighton winner

Trainer Jennie Candlish is enjoying a breakthrough year on the flat and Noel Fox looks capable of adding to her terrific campaign with a first win for the stable.

Jennie Candlish Date Course/Class Horse Pos Type Dist Going 05/10/25 Uttoxeter Greer Hill (Ire) 7/10 Hurdle 1m 7f 168y Good 05/10/25 Uttoxeter Rogue Sea 6/9 Hurdle 1m 7f 168y Good 04/10/25 Redcar Implied Volatility (Ire) 7/11 Flat 1m 2f 1y Gd/Sft 04/10/25 Redcar Spartan Times 1/10 Flat 1m 2f 1y Gd/Sft 04/10/25 Redcar Debora's Dream (Ire) 1/13 Flat 7f 219y Gd/Sft 04/10/25 Redcar Mission Command (Ire) 3/10 Flat 5f Gd/Sft 04/10/25 Wolverhampton Warrior Lion 6/9 Flat 1m 4f 51y Slow 03/10/25 Hexham Justlikefire -/8 Hurdle 2m 7f 63y Heavy 02/10/25 Nottingham Arcon (Ger) 6/7 Flat 1m 6f Gd/Sft 02/10/25 Southwell Scudamore (Fr) 3/8 Hurdle 3m 60y Gd/Frm More detail

Formerly trained by Ralph Beckett, the Night Of Thunder filly has taken a while to come to the boil for new connections as they work out her capabilities and failings, but her last two performances at Haydock and over six furlongs at Southwell suggest she is capable of adding to two turf wins accrued as a juvenile.

Noel Fox's latest run, when a close up third to Ararat and Ziggy's Condor, was her best for Candlish and the way she stuck to her task from the furlong marker indicated that stretching out another furlong might be what she needs these days.

Her career best certainly came over that trip at Salisbury in the summer when Crimson Spirit held her off by a length and, with her conqueror proceding to win his next two starts, the form looks solid enough.

Hopefully, George Wood can find some early cover and encourage the selection to relax and finish her race off as strongly as she did at Salisbury when she was denied the chance to trouble the winner a little more late on because of earlier traffic issues.

Recommended Bet Back Noel Fox each-way in the 18:00 at Southwell SBK 10/3

An 18-month gap between victories hardly stamps Unico as a winning machine, but both of her recent Brighton performances suggest she is in a good place physically and mentally at present.

A game defeat of Antiphon under Harry Davies was achieved cosily while a two-length defeat at the hands of Kranjcar reads particularly well given her conqueror went on to win his next four starts and is now rated 75 (was 57 at the time).

The assessor has nudged Unico up to 61 for her narrow success last time, but she seemed to find more off the bridle with the cheekpieces reapplied and her profile suggests she is comfortable in small fields like this one.

This also looks a good opportunity for the selection given her stable have sent out three winners in the past fortnight (from seven runners) and all three of her career wins have been achieved between 14 and 26 days so a 22-day turnaround from Brighton looks perfect.

Recommended Bet Back Unico in the 18:30 at Southwell SBK 5/1

