Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Rely on Bowen to come to the Rescue at Uttoxeter

Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Sam Turner has three tips for Friday

Betfair's Sam Turner, who struck with a 5/1 Curragh winner on Thursday, heads to Uttoxeter and Haydock for three tips on Friday...

  • Minella set for an East Midlands thriller

  • Victor can bounce back and claim victory

  • Sean to prove the punters' Friend

Uttoxeter, 15.32 - Back Minella Rescue @ 3/14.00

 

It was to the immense credit of Minella Rescue that he wasn't lapped at Chester when taking in a first spin on the level in Listed company.

Not only did the talented staying hurdler lose many lengths in the start, but he was trying to keep tabs on horses rated in excess of 100 on the level around the tightest turf track in the UK.

A nine-length defeat was some effort from the seven-year-old who should show the benefit of that outing when he returns to his primary vocation this afternoon.

Trainer Gary Hanmer is usually a pretty shrewd placer of horses, but he blew a mark of 121 when his gelding ran a blinder to take second at a huge price in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in the spring.

Bowen pulled off one or two near miracles in the saddle last season (and this) but not even he could put Minella Rescue's head in front that day at 50/1 and, although the assessor took a subsequent swipe, the selection still appeals now he returns to a track which suits well, while he should get his preferred good ground before the weekend rains arrive.   

Recommended Bet

Back Minella Rescue to Win 15:32 Uttoxeter

SBK3/1

Haydock, 15.40 - Back Go Victor each-way @ 11/112.00

 

It would hard to be too dogmatic about the chances of Go Victor who was, after all, beaten 13 lengths at Chester last month in the nursery handicap won by Dubai Time.

Rider Zac Wheatley felt that the son of Victor Ludorum was totally unsuited by the tight configurations of the Roodee and a return to a track like Haydock could see him bounce back.

The selection has the opportunity to prove that theory a valid one in this event and he might be better judged on his fine second under Jason Heart behind Blue To Blue when an unconsidered 22/123.00 chance at the north west venue earlier last month.

Hopefully, the layers may right him off and put too much store in his Chester blip and he can bounce back in this company for Ray Dawson.

Recommended Bet

Back Go Victor, E/W, in 15:40 Haydock

SBK11/1

Uttoxeter, 16.07 - Back My Friend Sean @ 6/17.00

It was a largely frustrating campaign for trainer Tom Lacey last season with an undiscovered bedding issue affecting the form of the majority of his string before Christmas.

Thankfully, the problem was eventually resolved and the backend of the season was more fruitful for the Herefordshire handler who has picked up where he ended with the likes of Gibbs Island winning a feature handicap at the recent Chepstow curtain raiser and stablemate Buxted Reel scoring on the level.

One horse which managed to hold his form and excel was My Friend Sean who enjoyed life everytime he ventured to the East Midlands, winning all three of his starts over hurdles.

The six-year-old heads over fences for the first time here, and although he is without the cheekpieces he sported last season, he could still be worth chancing given his trainer is happy to venture to his favoured venue for a 0-120 novice handicap in which he can run despite being rated 122 as it doesn't boast a maximum field.

Recommended Bet

Back My Friend Sean to Win 16:07 Uttoxeter

SBK6/1

Sam Turner

Sam Turner is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience in the racing industry.

