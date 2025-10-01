Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Nightsinwhitesatin can give Nottingham rivals the blues

Pinkie ready to Roll in Series final

Satin a silky selection at Nottingham

Macari can build on promising Donny effort

The Stayers' Final is just one of a number of decent handicaps on Nottingham's seven-race card and the likeable mare Rock N Roll Pinkie looks the one to be on.

A game winner over two miles at York last month, the selection has been saved for this race since and looks to improve on her outstanding course stats which currently read 5162151.

She has also struck up an excellent relationship with Marco Ghiani who has partnered her to four of her career victories and this race also fits her profile nicely as she is 6-14 when she returns to the track between 12 and 25 days.

Admittedly, she was only rated 69 when she last won at the track back in June, but given that came by eight lengths and she has since scored twice on the Knavesmire, a mark of 82 doesn't seem excessive here and she looks capable of going close at Colwick Park once more.

Recommended Bet Back Rock n Roll Pinkie in the 16:05 at Nottingham SBK 11/4

On the face of it, a seven-length defeat when fifth of the nine runners at Doncaster last time was a shade disappointing for connections of Nightsinwhitesatin.

However, there were mitigating circumstances and I expect the daughter of Dark Angel to bounce back at a venue which suits her well here.

The selection was the last of the runners to reach 20mph on the RaceIQ metric following a sluggish start which saw her jump last and lurch to her right exiting the stalls.

There is a left hand bend which meets the runners pretty swiftly over a mile-and-a-quarter on Town Moor so, while the rest of her rivals were getting themselves sorted, Archie Young was forced to take back to last to try and find some cover for his mount.

A modest early pace meant Nightsinwhitesatin was forced to try and quicken into a tempo which was increasing in the straight and, despite a finishing percentage in excess of 107 per cent, Ed Bethell's mare could only manage to stay on into fifth.

She returns to the scene of her highly impressive five-length August win today and looks a very fair price to post a big showing.

Recommended Bet Back Nightsinwhitesatin EW in the 16:35 at Nottingham SBK 9/1

Diamond Bay was a big eyecatcher at York last time when finishing off well despite meeting trouble in the straight and that run hasn't been missed by the compilers here.

Tom Ward's gelding may well gain some compensation dropping in class here, but Macari is a significantly bigger price and looks a fair bet to reprise his course win from May.

One of two possible pace angles in the race, the son of Sixties Icon posted a fine effort at Doncaster during St Leger week when taking third (at 33/1) in a warm handicap of its type behind the unexposed Munsif and multiple scorer Crowd Quake.

Once again carried out on his shield, Macari was headed two furlongs from home, but kept finding for pressure to finish on the heels of the main protagonists.

If he can reproduce that level of performance back up in trip here, he ought to go close and his seemingly below-par effort at Goodwood back in August is easily forgiven given the form has worked out brilliantly since.

Recommended Bet Back Macari each-way in the 17:25 at Salisbury SBK 13/2

