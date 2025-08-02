Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Mullins' Music taken to hit the right notes at Galway

Sam Turner

Sam Turner has two tips for Sunday

Galway concludes its week-long festival on Sunday and Betfair tipster Sam Turner is back with two selections on the final day...

  • Corner no Rag in the opener at Galway

  • Recent flat spin should put Keane's gelding spot on

  • Take Sea to build on promising Plate showing

Galway, 13.50 - Back Ragmans Corner @ 11/43.75

 

Believe it or not, Galway ends today and Ragmans Corner may get punters off to the ideal start on the final day of the festival with victory in the curtain raiser.

The son of Kalanisi ran a blinder on the level earlier this week under Derek Lavery, keeping on gamely to take third behind Filey Bay in the staying handicap, despite being forced to wait for a run at a crucial stage.

Gerard Keane's versatile six-year-old returns to hurdles six days later and this test should be ideal for a horse that now boasts track stats of 413 under both codes and whose career best effort came right handed at Punchestown back in January when he bolted up by 12 lengths.

Hopefully he returns to the track in similar form today following his spin six days ago.

Recommended Bet

Back Ragmans Corner

SBK11/4

Galway, 15.30 - Back Sea Music each-way @ 4/15.00

 

Sea Music is another on the card returning for a second bite at the cherry this week and this trip might be more suitable than the extended two miles and six furlongs he ran over in the Galway Plate.

There was little wrong with that performance as the seven-year-old moved into contention two fences from home before the exertions took their toll and he faded into fifth in the first time cheekpieces.

That was his first run following a two-month absence and the outing could have helped blow away the cobwebs, while the drop in trip should suit a horse that often travels strongly in his races.

The selection is 3-11 on right handed tracks and he was another to produce his best career effort at Punchestown when gamely landing a Listed event there at the festival in May so this assignment looks ideal for a stable among the winners this week.

Recommended Bet

Back Sea Music each-way

SBK4/1

