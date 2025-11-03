Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Keep it to yourself, but siding with Secret could pay dividends

Sam Turner returns after 11/2, 5/1 and 4/1 weekend winners

Have Secret makes his 33rd career start in this mile-and-a-quarter handicap which is in stark contrast to the four three-year-olds which line up in opposition, led by the very lightly-raced Alcarath.

The latter starts life in handicaps today following his eight-length defeat of Gamrai at Epsom, but with that victim finishing a well-beaten fourth of nine off 90 at Nottingham subsequently, Alan King's gelding may not be thrown in off the same mark here.

It will be interesting to see if the same forcing tactics are employed now that he takes on more experienced rivals but, however the southern raider is ridden, he may be vulnerable to Have Secret who was arguably outstayed by the indomitable Crowd Quake who was winning for the eighth time this season at Doncaster last month.

Richard Fahey's five-year-old was runner-up in this race 12 months ago to Redcar specialist Liberty Coach after running at Doncaster and he could be a nice price to go one better here.

Recommended Bet Back Have Secret each-way in the 13:55 at Redcar SBK 15/4

Rider Bryan Carver and Ez Tiger have developed an excellent synergy and the duo team up again at Warwick looking to repeat last year's success in this Class 5 handicap.

The selection arguably comes into this race in better form than 12 months ago as he recorded a career best at Plumpton last time, overcoming an error at the last hurdle to run out a cosy winner.

Carver has won on five of his last 11 starts on the eight-year-old and in-form trainer Alex Hales - who has saddled a couple of winners and some near misses in the last fortnight - will be hoping that any of the forecast rain misses the Midlands venue and Ez Tiger can enjoy his favoured good ground as he looks to supplement that latest victory.

Recommended Bet Back Ez Tiger in the 14:32 at Warwick SBK 7/2

