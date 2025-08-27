Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Golden poised to enhance his Reputation with another Newbury win

Lulu can give backers something to shout about

Tutty mare a League above in sprint

Reputation looks a Golden bet at Newbury

I fully appreciate the Racing League is not for everyone. I for one can't get used to seeing a horse that I've followed and backed for a couple of years racing in different colours - yes, I know it's my age before the Betfair postbag begins to fill.

However, every now and again when the stars align, a nice bet may present itself and Ormolulu could prove one of those now she reverts to racing at her beloved Southwell.

Now excuse the pun, but the daughter of Havana Gold is far from a one-trick pony as her effort at York two starts ago, when featured in this column, suggested.

The handicapper rated that her second best career performance, narrowly behind her course and distance victory here in February when she proved too strong for Rohaan who reopposes here.

That success, off a mark of 80, helped to take her record under today's conditions to 216331112712 with the two unplaced efforts recorded in a first-time hood (6th) which was an experiment that didn't work and when she virtually refused to race (7th).

Normally, that would be a rather unappealing trait, but given she has produced two personal bests since, I can only summise it was a one off and something had caused that rather out of character display.

The selection has returned to the track within seven days on four occasions to produce figures of 3111 so she clearly doesn't mind keeping busy and, with her handler enjoying a couple of successes with Mark's Choice and Awraad this week, she appeals at odds of 8/19.00 or bigger with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Ormolulu each-way SBK 5/1

Tenbob Tony was on the shortlist for today's selections in the previous race, but at the time of writing there were no prices on offer and he looks the type of horse which could go off at false odds following an eyecatching effort at Salisbury last time.

Golden Reputation is rather more exposed but remains appealing even if he spent the winter racing in Dubai without much success for Bhupat Seemar.

Thankfully for connections, his fortunes have improved since being switched to the cooler climbs of Kingsclere where trainer Andrew Balding has guided him to a couple of respectable third place finishes off a mark in the mid-70s, before he finally broke his maiden at today's venue in a six furlong maiden.

The selection was given a well-judged ride from the front that day (finishing speed percentage 101.29%) to see off Wild Clary and Media Darling and, with both of his victims winning since, a seemingly modest maiden has taken on a stronger look formwise.

The return to seven furlongs shouldn't inconvenience Golden Reputation here and, although he has been nudged up 4lb by the assessor for that first success, it was achieved in a highly respectable time and his track experience should stand him in good stead.

Recommended Bet Back Golden Reputation SBK 16/5

