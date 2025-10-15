Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Go against the crowd and side with Retracement at the Curragh

Magic Murtagh could continue fine recent run

Lightly raced son of Australia worth supporting

Arabia one to trust on her favoured sand

With three winners in as many days last week, the Kildare stable of Johnny Murtagh has hit a rich seam of form.

Hopefully, Retracement can continue that happy sequence and belatedly register his second career success and first for his current handler.

A winner for former connections at Pontefract on his second ever start, the son of Australia began the current campaign in his new surroundings residing on a mark of 84 and, although intermittently hinting at better, most notably on his stable debut over today's course and distance back in May, the win column has remained empty.

Murtagh sent the four-year-old to contest the Premier Handicap which closed the Irish St. Leger card along with three stablemates which included the well-backed and impressive winner Shaool partnered by Ben Coen.

Retracement couldn't match Shaool's turn of pace that day, but still boxed on manfully to take fourth, just a place behind Crown Of Oaks who is strongly fancied for Saturday's Balmoral Handicap at Ascot.

The run didn't escape the attention of the assessor who raised the selection from 79 to 82, but with the exception of the unexposed duo In My Teens and Isambard Brunel (tongue tied first time) he is unlikely to face anything of the class of his stablemate here so looks a fair each-way wager with Coen back in the saddle.

Recommended Bet Back Retracement, E/W, in 15:35 Curragh SBK 5/1

Making her 28th career start and 16th appearance on an all-weather surface, it is unlikely Lady Of Arabia has any secrets from punters and handicappers alike.

Her ceiling of ability has been pretty much established at this stage and, given seven of her eight rivals in this 0-85 mile handicap are three-year-olds, chances are she could be vulnerable to an improver.

However, the prospect of a late pace collapse could just play to the strengths of a mare that finishes off her races strongly over this mile and she might reward an each-play with her effectiveness at this track and trip already confirmed.

A number of the selection's adversaries in this event have been known to race keenly and freely - the likes of Wonderbolt, Jakarta, Madame De Sevigne and Purple Rainbow can all front run or be exuberant - so the potential for an end-to-end gallop is real.

Connections switch up the headgear aboard Lady Of Arabia here with the cheekpieces replacing the blinkers and the only time she has only finished out of frame in three starts over course and distance was in the race won by subsequent Sun Chariot Stakes fourth Lady Of Spain who won her next two prior to a fine run at Newmarket, while runner-up Unassuming has won three times since.

Danny Tudhope has partnered five winners from just 11 rides for the Eve Johnson Houghton stable in the last five years so hopes are high he can improve that fine straike rate still further here.

Recommended Bet Back Lady Of Arabia, E/W, in 18:30 Southwell SBK 7/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's latest tips here