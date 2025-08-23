Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Emeralds looks a gem of a bet at beloved Beverley

Dods' sprinter can prove the Pride of the Westwood again

Take talented Dandy to score in Smart Style

Lifeplan Thirsk victory looks form to follow

For once on a Sunday, racing fans are treated to some quality action with Group action either side of the Irish Sea plus a brace of enthralling Group 1 events in Deauville where Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad bids to remain unbeaten in the face of stiff opposition in the Prix Morny and Godolphin's Cinderella's Dream will strive to supplement her Falmouth Stakes success in the Prix Jean Romanet.

Despite the riches on show, Beverley's 0-78 sprint handicap is the scene of the first Sunday selection with Emeralds Pride the pick as he looks to follow up last year's victory in this event.

The Westwood has become a second home to the Pride Of Dubai mare who will be having run number 10 at today's venue as she looks to build on impressive track stats which read 211761561.

She has confirmed her well being of late with another smooth course and distance win at the beginning of July and again ran commendably at Ascot last month off her revised mark, chasing home Galaxy Zoo.

She appeared that day as though a return to a stiffer track would suit and she makes plenty of appeal back at her favoured venue with the excellent Jason Hart on board. Hopefully, her rider makes the best use of stall five and stays off the far rail which has ridden pretty dead all season.

Recommended Bet Back Emeralds Pride, E/W, in 14:40 Beverley SBK 5/1

In the week we witnessed the Ebor festival, it doesn't seem five minutes ago that Bryan Smart was causing a major shock in the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes with Alpha Delphini.

Edging out his fellow Yorkshire rival Mabs Cross in a thrilling finish with the much vaunted Blue Point and Battaash well held in third and fourth, Smart's admirable speedster enjoyed his finest day on a racecourse at the age of seven and only race another four times afterwards.

The Sutton Bank handler has built a well-deserved reputation as a fine trainer of sprinters and, although winners and horses have been a little tougher to come by this year, Dandy Style looks capable of making an impact in juvenile handicaps off a perch of 78.

With the benefit of hindsight, the handicapper may have handed the son of Dandy Man a higher rating having seen his Thirsk conqueror follow up in style in the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes on Friday.

This drop in trip could also suit the selection who faded in the last 100 yards having tried to keep tabs with a subsequent Pattern race scorer.

Dandy Style was sharper away from the stalls than on either of his first two starts at Thirsk and I'm hopeful he can follow in the hoofprints of his relatives Thatsallimsaying and So Smart both of whom have won races for David Evans.

Recommended Bet Back Dandy Style, E/W, in 15:10 Beverley SBK 11/1

