Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Boyle seeks Ascot compensation by putting Men to work

Many fans hoping to exorcise Melrose defeat

Nae bother for Divila in Hexham handicap

Improving gelding can make his mark again

As a son of Markaz, Divilabother doesn't leap off the page as the type to thrive for a set of hurdles and a trip to Hexham.

However, the seven-year-old has improved since switching from Tom Coyle to Tristan Davidson and could be poised to add a second course success to his cv in this Class 4 handicap.

The selection chased home Kelso specialist The Navigator at the Borders track last time and may arguably have finished closer but for a shuddering early error which left him out of his ground and on the back foot.

It was to Divilabother's credit that he was still in contention two from home and, although the effort required to find a way back into the race eventually told, he finished well clear of favourite Here Comes Georgie who enjoyed the perfect trip after travelling well on the heels of the leader who made all.

Granted a better round of hurdling, Divilabother should be on the scene again although supporters are advised to keep an eye on conditions as he doesn't mind some give in the ground, but probably wouldn't want a bog.

Recommended Bet Back Divilabother to Win 15:53 Hexham SBK 11/4

The forboding presence of Storm Amy casts a shadow across the racing on Friday and it is difficult to estimate quite how the ground at the three UK turf tracks may alter.

One horse which shouldn't be inconvenienced if conditions ease is the admirable Many Men who bids to exorcise the pain of his agonising Melrose Handicap defeat with success in this Listed affair.

The selection is poorly off at the weights with the likes of Arabian Force and Push The Limit who represent powerhouse stables and are likely to have plenty of supporters as they bid to breakthrough from handicaps.

The former is Group 2 placed courtesy of his career best in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at York, while Push The Limit bumped into an improving stablemate of the market leader in Tenability (Nightwalker fourth) at the Royal venue last time, looking as though a step up in trip may suit.

However, this 14-furlong trip combined with the likelihood of serious cut in the ground is, as yet, not confirmed as a requirement for either to shine despite previous performances indicating they may cope with extremes.

In contrast, Many Men should have no issue if the rains arrive and, with his stamina already proven over two miles, he should relish a slog if it does become that.

Trainer Jim Boyle has enjoyed something of a breakthrough year with Into The Sky emerging as a serious juvenile and victory for Many Men on the Knavesmire would have crowned an excellent summer for the Epsom handler.

Hopefully, he can gain a measure of compensation at Ascot on Friday.

Recommended Bet Back Many Men, E/W, in 16:05 Ascot SBK 9/1

