Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Sunday

No excuse needed to back Alibey at Southwell

Haggas filly fancied to inflict more woe on Justice

Kitty looks the answer in fillies handicap

3 (5) Alibey J: Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand T: William Haggas

William Haggas F: 93 SBK 11/4

EXC 4.1

After a plethora of excellent action on Saturday - some would say too much - pickings are slim on Sunday, but Alibey could prove the answer to a modest fillies' novice event at Southwell.

We are taking on trust that the daughter of Golden Horn will handle the surface on her first start on a synthetic track, however if she handles these different underfoot conditions, the selection looks some value to outstay market leader Miss Justice who was beaten in handicap company at Sandown last time, the third time she has 'won' the silver medal this term.

In truth, the Gosden filly has probably been a shade unfortunate not to drop the maiden tag this summer, for instance I have a high opinion of the filly which beat her at Wolverhampton, Pina Sonata (watch out for her when the ground eases).

However, she has been a beaten favourite on her last two starts and again steps up in trip here looking for that elusive first win.

As a daughter of Justify, that might just be the catalyst to end a frustating sequence of defeats, albeit her stride data from Sandown last time behind Brioni suggests ten furlongs maybe her optimimum trip.

She will certainly need to get the trip as Alibey is a strong galloper at this trip as she displayed last time when hitting the line strongly at Haydock behind a talented prospect in Burj Zabeel who tackles a warm handicap later on the card.

That race was run at a good gallop to produce an excellent overall speed figure and I'm hopeful the William Haggas-trained filly can inflict another defeat on Miss Justice.

Recommended Bet Back Alibey to Win 17:15 Southwell SBK 11/4

1 (3) Kitty Furnival (Ire) J: Jack Mitchell

Jack Mitchell T: Simon & Ed Crisford

Simon & Ed Crisford F: 1132-2614 SBK 4/1

EXC 5.9

Earlier on the card, another filly which catches the eye is Kitty Furnival who tackles her own sex in a handicap which could have been framed for her.

Firstly, the daughter of Zarak already boasts some solid course and distance form courtesy of her run at this venue before Christmas.

She is also reunited with Jack Mitchell who boasts an excellent record on the Newmarket raider having partnered her to all three career successes. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the shrewd Sportsbook compilers have the selection shorter in the markets than the general village prices, so an each-way wager at Betfair SP looks the way to go unless Kitty Furnival drifts to the general 8/19.00 currently on offer.

Recommended Bet Back Kitty Furnival, Each-Way, in 16:40 Southwell SBK SP

