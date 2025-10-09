Today's Racing Tips: It could be a Cardinal sin to miss the Point at Chelmsford

Bell stayer should relish step up in trip

Callan to gain compensation for narrow defeat

Diamond can prove a Bath gem for in-form Langley

History has probably told that Cardinal Point faced a stiff task trying to withstand the late thrust of New York Minute when they met at this venue at the beginning of September.

The Michael Bell-trained stayer looked to have victory in that Class 5 event sewn up under Jack Callan but appeared to lose concentration late on after hitting the front and allowed New York Minute - then rated 66 - to overhaul him in the shadows of the post to reward Hector Crouch's perseverance in the saddle.

Crouch gave way to Ed Greatrex when Ralph Beckett's stayer stretched out to two miles at Southwell and the former enjoyed an armchair ride with the son of Wooton Bassett bolting up by 14 lengths in facile fashion to earn a rise in the handicap of 12lbs to a rating of 81.

Cardinal Point has also been nudged up, albeit not so aggressively, to 61 for recent efforts and I though he still emerged with some credit for a Kempton defeat on his latest start as he looked to find that trip an insufficient test plus a switch to the often unfavoured inside of the track in the straight idn'tpay dividends.

A return to 14 furlongs could well see him go close again with Callan junior sure to have learned something about his mount from his ride back in September.

Recommended Bet Back Cardinal Point to Win 16:35 Chelmsford SBK 5/4

Taryn Langley has struck up a great relationship with Diamondsinthesand and the duo appear to have an excellent chance of securing a fourth win as a combination in this Class 6 sprint handicap.

The eight-year-old boasts form figures of 51112 for the young apprentice who was again seen to good effect with a composed victory aboard Fair Dinkum at Salsibury last week.

A recent defeat at the hands of Roach Power took a significant uplift when the selection's conqueror went in again at Ascot over the weekend and, although Diamondsinthesand is fully exposed at this stage of his career, he has been running to a consistent level in low-grade handicaps for much of the season.

Admittedly, he couldn't lay a glove on Roach Power at Ffos Las, but the winner has since comfortably accounted for a group of 80 and 90-rated sprinters when well backed so the form may have more substance than it first appeared.

Recommended Bet Back Diamondsinthesand to Win 17:22 Bath SBK 7/2

Now read Katie Midwinter's latest tips here