Thursday Racing Tips: Sam Turner backs Express for Hambleton heroics

All aboard the Dods' Express as connections seek York victory

Take Jardine to repeat last year's Salisbury success

King mare ready to Rock and roll ahead of Fontwell test

While York might dominate most racing fans' attention today, there could also be a decent wager further south where Beau Jardine bids to win the opening apprentice handicap for the second successive season.

Tipping 58-rated sprinters in races where the jockeys aren't permitted to use their whips is not my normal modus operandi, but the case for the seven-year-old is as strong as it can be in an instance like this.

The selection has followed the same preparation as 12 months ago where a spin under Arabella Fox 11 days before last year's renewal put him spot on for a well-backed win under Shariq Mohd.

Fox was again in the saddle for the gelding's comeback behind Fishermans Cottage over course and distance earlier this month and there was enough promise in that performance to suggest he can go well here, especially as the talented Mason Paatel has been snapped up to ride.

Trainer Michael Dods must be wondering what he must do to win the Hambleton Handicap.

For the past four seasons, the Darlington handler's representatives have been beaten a neck, a head, a head (and nose) and a neck in the Class 2 mile event as first Brunch (twice) then Northern Express have been agonisingly denied victory in close finishes.

Northern Express bids to make it third time lucky 12 months on off a mark 3lb higher than in last year's renewal, a scenario which might be enough to put off some potential supporters.

While no one could argue the seven-year-old is well treated, he confounded many with success in a typically competitive renewal of the International at Ascot last July and there were signs at Thirsk last time that he is coming to the boil again.

The selection's handler gave him two spins prior to this race last year and with four places on offer he makes plenty of appeal each-way. Sisyphean and Cruyff Turn were others to make the shortlist and, with the former likely to be primed for his comeback and partnered by Ryan Moore, he rates the chief danger.

I quite understand that the summer jumping season is not for everyone, especially with York staging some quality action this week.

However, it would be remiss of me not to highlight the chances of Rockola especially having been present at Ludlow on Sunday to watch Lake's Aventurine win tidily in a minor event for trainer Harriet Dickin.

Sunday's winner was fifth in an April handicap run at Ludlow - won by Versace Twentyone - which earned an above speed rating for the grade and the form was further endorsed by the Dan Skelton-trained Manala (7th at Ludlow) who bolted up at Worcester on Tuesday.

Rockola kept on steadily to finish within three lengths of the winner three weeks ago and looks likely to appreciate the stiffer nature of Fontwell's climb to the line for her in-form trainer who has wisely entered her in this contest before the handicapper can reassess the Ludlow contest.