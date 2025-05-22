Thursday Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes Justice will rule at Wolverhampton

Gosden filly fancied to build on promising return to action

Kitty can prove a cut above at Dunstall Park

Salisbury scorer Safari may prove a Dream bet

Although beaten on her seasonal reappearance, Miss Justice pushed a potentially smart horse all the way and should be on the scene again here over an identical course and distance.

There is a chance the daughter of Justify bumped into a very smart rival in Pina Sonata that day and reviewing the race a couple of times since, I was struck with the size and scope of the well-backed winner who hit the line strongly for trainer James Fanshawe.

A different physical type, Miss Justice has clearly been difficult to get on track - her Dunstall Park comeback was just her second start as a now four-year-old - but she herself ran all the way to the line, ensuring Pina Sonata was forced to work for her win.

The duo stretched 11 lengths clear of third home, Tuesday's Child, and this looks another good opportunity for the Gosden filly to shed her maiden tag at the third time of asking.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Justice to Win 18:00 Wolverhampton SBK 2/1

The mile-and-a-half handicap won by Educator at Lingfield at the end of last month has already begun to work out nicely, with the winner scoring again since at Windsor, while the sixth-home Youthful King, beaten 18 lengths, was only narrowly touched off at Salisbury subsequently.

Kitty Furnival looked to have that Lingfield contest won until Educator, fully benefiting from a wind operation, thundered past the selection in the straight to spring a big-priced surprise.

The daughter of Zarak is unlikely to find anything of the quality of Educator in this field, albeit she was actually beaten by Haku here last November. However, there were excuses for that defeat, and she can gain some revenge here.

Recommended Bet Back Kitty Furnival to Win 18:30 Wolverhampton SBK 1/1

Taking the form of 'hands and heels' apprentice handicaps on trust can be a perilous exercise, however the speed figure recorded by Safari Dream to win one of those contests at Salisbury last week was such, that he could be an intriguing proposition in this warmer race.

There was certainly plenty of money for Rod Millman's speedster ahead of his victory last time and the confidence wasn't misplaced as young Fred Daly made all aboard the selection to win snugly.

Given the conditions of his Salisbury victory, the five-year-old can again run off 61 as his mark is unchanged and he looks bet material with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.