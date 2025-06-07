Sunday Racing Tips: Sam Turner hoping to find his Fortune at Punchestown

Sam Turner

Punchestown, 14.00 - Back Lisnagar Fortune @ 6/42.50

This year has not been anything to write home about for Kieran Callaghan with the young conditional without a victory yet.

Hopefully, that will all change at Punchestown where Callaghan has four rides, three of which are for Willie Mullins with Lisnagar Fortune the one that catches the eye.

Three starts at the Kildare venue have seen the son of Soldier Of Fortune land a bumper, a 22-runner maiden hurdle and finish third in a well-contested and valuable novice handicap chase at the end-of-season jamboree.

That latest effort behind Sea Music and stablemate Blizzard Of Oz suggested the selection is more than capable of winning a race of today's nature, especially as his rider switched Lisnagar Fortune to the inside of the track in the straight which looked unfavourable given the first two ploughed a wide furrow.

A repeat effort should be good enough to see the Closutton gelding shed his maiden tag over fences at the sixth attempt.

Recommended Bet

Back Lisnagar Fortune to Win 14:00 Punchestown

SBK6/4

Goodwood, 16.10 - Back Aggagio @ 6/17.00

With two winners on Goodwood's Friday night card and a winner at Epsom yesterday courtesy of Small Fry, Gary and Josh Moore's team are starting to hit a rich vein of form.

The West Sussex operation return to the scene of Friday evening's success with course regular Aggagio making an astounding 14th start at this venue in the Class 2 staying handicap.

Hopefully, the presence of Chester Cup seventh, Spirit Mixer, will help to shape the market and there is no doubt that he will provide stiff competition to the selection, give this race represents a major drop in intensity and class for his creditable effort on the Roodee.

However, the recent rainfall on the Downs should play to the strengths of Aggagio whose record when he runs between a mark of 70 to 79 reads 313113, while his stats on ground officially soft or worse at Goodwood stand at 2nd (beaten a short head), won, won, won and 6th (didn't see out two-and-a-half miles).

A recent spin over course and distance last month saw Aggagio keep on into third behind Manxman and runner-up Mr Hampstead, a performance which saw him step and close the gap on the second who had beaten him 10 lengths when they met in early May.

With further showers around, the ground should be ideal for the seven-year-old and rookie apprentice Ashley Lewis, who already boasts a Chester May meeting winner as well as a Derby Day success on his cv, has continues to impress with polished rides this season.

Recommended Bet

Back Aggagio to Win 16:10 Goodwood

SBK6/1

